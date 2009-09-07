Podcast #216 - September 9th, 2009
News Items: Live from DragonCon 2009, Google UFO, Mongolian Death Worm, Chupacabra in Texas, Magnetic Monopole
Live Q&A
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy
Live Q&A
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
News Items
- Google UFO http://www.universetoday.com/2009/09/07/google-ufo-doodle-explained/
- Mongolian Death Worm http://observers.france24.com/en/content/20090810-mongolian-death-worm-fact-or-fantasy
- Chupacabra in Texas http://www.cnn.com/2009/US/09/03/animal.mystery.chupacabra/index.html
- Magnetic Monopole http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2009/09/090903163725.htm
Live Q&A
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item # 1 Fiction Programmers have demonstrated visual recognition software that is able to read CAPTCHA distorted text as well as humans. http://www.scienceblog.com/cms/machines-cant-replicate-human-image-recognition-yet-24960.html
- Item # 2 Science A team at MIT has finally figured out the three-dimensional structure of cement. http://cee.mit.edu/news/releases/2009/cementDNA
- Item # 3 Science Engineers have developed the first functioning electrical circuit that runs entirely off the energy inside a tree. http://uwnews.org/article.asp?articleID=51869
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week - Jim Jones
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'Skeptics...pfft! They only believe in science. - Anonymous DragonCon Loser