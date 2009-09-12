Podcast #217 - September 12th, 2009
Live from NECSS with Special Guest Richard Wiseman
News Items: Charlie Sheen 911 Truther, Quantum Amnesia, Hulda Clark Dead, Gonzalez Therapy Fail, What's in Your Wallet, Exomoons, Great Tits Eat Bats
Special Report: The Yale Study
Science or Fiction
Live QA
News Items
- Charlie Sheen 911 Truther http://www.prisonplanet.com/twenty-minutes-with-the-president.html
- Quantum Amnesia http://www.guardian.co.uk/science/blog/2009/aug/26/entropy-time-arrow-quantum-mechanics
- Hulda Clark Dead http://scienceblogs.com/insolence/2009/09/requiem_for_a_quack.php
- Golzalez Therapy Fail http://jco.ascopubs.org/cgi/content/abstract/JCO.2009.22.8429v1
- What's In Your Wallet http://www.timesonline.co.uk/tol/news/science/article6681923.ecenk in the Show Notes
- Exomoons http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=866
- Great Tits Eat Bats http://www.newscientist.com/article/dn17749-killer-birds-bite-off-bats-heads.htmlyperlink in the Show Notes
Special Report
- The Yale Study Richard Wiseman discusses the famous Yale Study of motivation, which does not exist.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item # 1 Fiction A new survey shows that in the last 20 years the number of working scientists who have been contacted by journalists about their research has decreased by about 50%.
- Item # 2 Science The Chemical Abstracts Service announced that on September 7th it recorded it 50 millionth unique chemical substance.
- Item # 3 Science Research reveals that factors that predict recovery from the psychological trauma of 9/11 and similar events include less emotional control.
Live Q&A
- Live Q&A The SGU takes lives questions from the audience.
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'What can be asserted without proof can be dismissed without proof.' - Christopher Hitchens