The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #217 - September 12th, 2009

Live from NECSS with Special Guest Richard Wiseman
News Items: Charlie Sheen 911 Truther, Quantum Amnesia, Hulda Clark Dead, Gonzalez Therapy Fail, What's in Your Wallet, Exomoons, Great Tits Eat Bats
Special Report: The Yale Study
Science or Fiction
Live QA

News Items

  • Charlie Sheen 911 Truther http://www.prisonplanet.com/twenty-minutes-with-the-president.html
  • Quantum Amnesia http://www.guardian.co.uk/science/blog/2009/aug/26/entropy-time-arrow-quantum-mechanics
  • Hulda Clark Dead http://scienceblogs.com/insolence/2009/09/requiem_for_a_quack.php
  • Golzalez Therapy Fail http://jco.ascopubs.org/cgi/content/abstract/JCO.2009.22.8429v1
  • What's In Your Wallet http://www.timesonline.co.uk/tol/news/science/article6681923.ecenk in the Show Notes
  • Exomoons http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=866
  • Great Tits Eat Bats http://www.newscientist.com/article/dn17749-killer-birds-bite-off-bats-heads.htmlyperlink in the Show Notes

Special Report

  • The Yale Study Richard Wiseman discusses the famous Yale Study of motivation, which does not exist.

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item # 1 A new survey shows that in the last 20 years the number of working scientists who have been contacted by journalists about their research has decreased by about 50%.
  • Item # 2 The Chemical Abstracts Service announced that on September 7th it recorded it 50 millionth unique chemical substance.
  • Item # 3 Research reveals that factors that predict recovery from the psychological trauma of 9/11 and similar events include less emotional control.

Live Q&A

  • Live Q&A The SGU takes lives questions from the audience.

Quote of the Week

  • Quote of the Week 'What can be asserted without proof can be dismissed without proof.' - Christopher Hitchens