Podcast #218 - September 23rd, 2009
Interview with Michael Vassar
News Items: Raptor Rex, Bill Maher Antiscience, Panama Monster
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy
News Items
- Raptorex http://news.uchicago.edu/news.php?asset_id=1710
- Bill Maher Antiscience http://scienceblogs.com/insolence/2009/09/is_bill_maher_really_that_ignorant_part_2.php
- Panama Monster http://skepchick.org/blog/2009/09/the-panama-monster-is-not-a-monster/
Interview
- Interview with Michael Vassar President, Singularity Institute for Artificial Intelligence http://www.acceleratingfuture.com/people/Michael-Vassar/ Singularity Summit http://www.singularitysummit.com/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item # 1 Fiction A new study finds that use of texting, or so-called chat-speak, is significantly correlated with poorer spelling ability in students. Don't forget to check the box to tell us which one was the Fiction. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2009/09/090922095814.htm
- Item # 2 Science New research finds that mortality rates increase by 6% in UK hospitals in the first week of August – when new doctors begin training. http://www.sciencecentric.com/news/article.php?q=09092317-new-research-shows-small-increase-hospital-mortality-rates-the-first-week-august
- Item # 3 Science A meta-analysis finds that community smoking bans decrease heart attack admissions by 36% at three years. http://www.escardio.org/about/press/press-releases/pr-09/Pages/ESC-statement-smoking-bans.aspx
Who's That Noisy
- Whos That Noisy Answer to last week: translation of brain wave activity into sound
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'Yo Oprah, I'm really happy for you, and I'm gonna let you finish, but Jenny McCarthy is one of the biggest idiots of all time.' - Kanye West (a parody of the MTV Music Awards)