Hi SGU; all the way from Sydney, Australia! I have a question which is probably more applicable to Steven more than anyone else. As I understand it your stance on the afterlife is agnostic. How do you deal with a patient who wishes to consult in you about the spiritual afterlife? It probably goes without saying that the patient's state of mind takes the utmost priority, so a debate is obviously out of the question. Such issues, however, have made me uncomfortable in the past, and as a young medical student I would like to hear your take on how to talk to a patient through the matter although not necessarily pretending that I share their beliefs in the afterlife. I subscribe to something on the order of twenty podcasts a week, but yours remains my favourite. It keeps me sane during the long train rides to and from school. Thank you and keep up the great work; Jason

Life signs and life force? I recently purchased season one of Star Trek: The Next Generation, and I'm loving it. It's particularly entertaining because every once in a while, something happens in the show, and I suddenly get a reference that you guys made but never quite understood until now. Throughout the show, they scan planets and vessels for life signs or life forms. It got me thinking. Knowing that chi and other such supposed life forces are scientifically untenable, is there some quality of living matter that sets it apart from nonliving matter in such a way as to feasibly make it remotely discernible to some kind of instruments? It seems to work on reptilian species, so it doesn't rely on body heat or anything quite as simple as that. I know Star Trek is famous for its technobabble and does have it's share of plain old impossibilities, but I'm curious about the plausibility of this aspect of the show. I guess I'm asking exactly how far I actually need to suspend by disbelief in this case. Thanks a bunch, guys. I'm off to tell more friends about your show! Your fan, Trinity Sean Melvin Valparaiso, Florida

I'll try to keep this short ... I'm sure you are buried in correspondence. Here's the question if you should ever have time for it on the air. A friend and I are arguing over the answer. You're flying along in a spacecraft at the speed of light. You have a lightbulb in the ceiling of the craft. Can you see the light since it's speed is relative to the speed of the craft? And taking it a step farther, if you turn the spacecraft's headlights on, will they illuminate the asteroid just ahead of you or since the light being emitted has a relative forward speed of zero (based on the spacecrafts speed) would it look as if the light wasn't even turned on. OK ... wacky question, but sometimes we have too much time on our hands here in the desert! The suggestion deals with a recent story on Yahoo about a dead salmon responding to pictures of people when undergoing an fMRI. The link to the story is: http://news.yahoo.com/s/livescience/20090927/sc_livescience/deadsalmonrespondstopicturesofpeople It's actually a pretty good story for a skeptical audience in that it's actually an experiment designed to encourage scientists and researchers to investigate thier results carefully because eventually noise will cause false positives. Almost like the 100-monkeys-100-typewriters theory. Lance Spangler FOB Bucca, Iraq