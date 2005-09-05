Podcast #22 - December 14th, 2005
News Items: Holiday Scams; Science or Fiction; Discussion Topics: Eye Evolution, Venus the UFO, Video Games and Seizures, Psychic Detectives
News Items
- Holiday Scams www.nysconsumer.gov
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Question #1 Fiction German shoppers kill santa
- Question #2 Science For some species of bats, bigger brains means smaller testes and vice versa.
- Question #3 Science Women's menstrual cycle actually changes the wiring of women's brains.
News Items
- Eye Evolution www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2005/09/050926074038.htm
- Venus the UFO www.unmuseum.org/ifonat.htm
- Video Games and Seizures www.jle.com/fr/revues/medecine/epd/e-docs/00/01/AD/F2/article.md?type=text.html
- Psychic Detectives www.janhelenmcgee.com/Patriot-News.htm