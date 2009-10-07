Podcast #220 - October 7th, 2009
Interview with Daniel Hooper
News Items: Premanand In Memoriam, Nobel Prizes 2009, Ardipithecus Ramidis, Autism Prevalence
Interview with Brian Cox
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy
News Items
- Premanand Update Premanand in Memoriam
- Nobel Prizes 2009 Medicine: http://nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/medicine/laureates/2009/index.html Chemistry: http://nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/chemistry/laureates/2009/index.html Physics: http://nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/physics/laureates/2009/index.html
- Ardipithecus Ramidis http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=1022
- Autism Prevalence http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=1049
Interview
- Interview with Daniel Hooper Dr. Hooper is an Associate Scientist in the Theoretical Astrophysics Group at the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, and an Assistant Professor in the Department of Astronomy and Astrophysics at the University of Chicago. http://home.fnal.gov/~dhooper/ http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=1037
Interview
- Interview with Brian Cox Brian Cox is a physicist who works at the Large Hadron Collider
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item # 1 Fiction For the first time, scientists have created a device that allows for direct brain to brain information transfer, without any intermediary medium. http://www.biologynews.net/archives/2009/10/07/communicating_person_to_person_through_the_power_of_thought_alone.html
- Item # 2 Science Doctors report a case of a man whose skull has grown back after a large section has been removed years earlier. http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/health/8293731.stm
- Item # 3 Science Scientists have developed a vaccine against cocaine that reduces drug use in over a third of those treated. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2009/10/091005181625.htm
Who's That Noisy
- Whos That Noisy Answer to last week: Charles Krauthammer
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week “When men are most sure and arrogant they are commonly most mistaken, giving views to passion without that proper deliberation which alone can secure them from the grossest absurdities.” David Hume