Podcast #220 - October 7th, 2009

Interview with Daniel Hooper
News Items: Premanand In Memoriam, Nobel Prizes 2009, Ardipithecus Ramidis, Autism Prevalence
Interview with Brian Cox
Science or Fiction
  • Premanand Update Premanand in Memoriam
  • Nobel Prizes 2009 Medicine: http://nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/medicine/laureates/2009/index.html Chemistry: http://nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/chemistry/laureates/2009/index.html Physics: http://nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/physics/laureates/2009/index.html
  • Ardipithecus Ramidis http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=1022
  • Autism Prevalence http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=1049

  • Interview with Daniel Hooper Dr. Hooper is an Associate Scientist in the Theoretical Astrophysics Group at the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, and an Assistant Professor in the Department of Astronomy and Astrophysics at the University of Chicago. http://home.fnal.gov/~dhooper/ http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=1037

  • Interview with Brian Cox Brian Cox is a physicist who works at the Large Hadron Collider

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item # 1 For the first time, scientists have created a device that allows for direct brain to brain information transfer, without any intermediary medium. http://www.biologynews.net/archives/2009/10/07/communicating_person_to_person_through_the_power_of_thought_alone.html
  • Item # 2 Doctors report a case of a man whose skull has grown back after a large section has been removed years earlier. http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/health/8293731.stm
  • Item # 3 Scientists have developed a vaccine against cocaine that reduces drug use in over a third of those treated. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2009/10/091005181625.htm

  • Whos That Noisy Answer to last week: Charles Krauthammer

  • Quote of the Week “When men are most sure and arrogant they are commonly most mistaken, giving views to passion without that proper deliberation which alone can secure them from the grossest absurdities.” David Hume