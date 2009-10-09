Question # 1 - Plasma Rocket

http://www.physorg.com/news174031552.html Okay, not exactly fasterthanlight travel but I thought this quite interesting nevertheless. Earth to Mars in 39 days!? Please, please, please let this be true. Given the rogues' (and my own) geekness concerning such subjects I thought this one might be an interesting point of discussion. Personally I suspect the devil will be in the detail and several years of proving lay ahead but every day the Red Planet is getting closer and cheaper. P.S. Keep up the good work, I'll keep my eye out for the Bostonian in London. David. Lingard London, England. (Guv'nor)