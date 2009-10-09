Podcast #221 - October 14th, 2009
Interview with Jack Horner
News Items: NASA Shoots the Moon, Saturn's Rings, Hypno Cat, Simon Singh Update
Your Questions and E-mails: Plasma Rocket, This Man
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy
News Items
- NASA Shoots the Moon http://www.nasa.gov/centers/ames/news/releases/2009/09-131AR.html
- Saturn's Rings http://www.newscientist.com/article/mg20427303.600-what-shook-up-saturns-rings-in-1984.html
- Hypno Cat http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/uk_news/england/8303126.stm
- Good News for Simon Singh http://www.senseaboutscience.org.uk/index.php/site/project/409
Questions and E-mails
- Question # 1 - Plasma Rocket http://www.physorg.com/news174031552.html Okay, not exactly fasterthanlight travel but I thought this quite interesting nevertheless. Earth to Mars in 39 days!? Please, please, please let this be true. Given the rogues' (and my own) geekness concerning such subjects I thought this one might be an interesting point of discussion. Personally I suspect the devil will be in the detail and several years of proving lay ahead but every day the Red Planet is getting closer and cheaper. P.S. Keep up the good work, I'll keep my eye out for the Bostonian in London. David. Lingard London, England. (Guv'nor)
- Question # 2 - This Man I am sure by now you have all heard of This Man who has appeared in hundreds of people's dreams: http://thisman.org/history.htm Eric Weiss Austin, TX
Interview
- Interview with Jack Horner http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jack_Horner_%28paleontologist%29 http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2009/10/091009-dinosaur-species-never-existed_2.html
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item # 1 Science Scientists discover the first recorded instance of a spider species that is predominantly herbivorous. http://www.physorg.com/news174568827.html
- Item # 2 Science Researchers have developed a new kind of battery for an all-electric car that can be recharged as quickly as filling a tank of gas. http://www.fraunhofer.de/en/press/research-news/2009/10/improved-redox-flow-batteries-for-electric-cars.jsp
- Item # 3 Fiction Scientists have discovered a plant species that grows exclusively in the flesh of live animals. http://www.udel.edu/udaily/2010/oct/plantsiblings101409.html
Who's That Noisy
- Whos That Noisy Answer to Last Week: Kevin Trudeau
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'The universe doesn't give a f*** about you. You're a speck in this shit.' - Shit my dad says