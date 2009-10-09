The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #222 - October 21st, 2009

Interview with James Randi
News Items: LHC Future Attack, Magnetic and Copper Bracelets
Balloon Boy
Lunar Plume Update
Giant Spider
Special Report: Rebecca from Bangkok
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy

  • LHC Future Attack http://www.foxnews.com/story/0,2933,568528,00.html
  • Magnetic and Copper Bracelets http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/?p=2215
  • Balloon Boy Balloon Boy
  • Lunar Plume Update http://www.newscientist.com/article/dn17996-elusive-lunar-plume-caught-on-camera-after-all.html
  • Giant Spider Discovered http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/science/nature/8316720.stm

  • Rebecca from Bangkok Rebecca gives us an update on her tour of Asia.

  • Interview with James Randi James Randi is the founder and chairman of the board of the James Randi Educational Foundation: www.randi.org. He is the author of numerous books, including Flim-Flam and the Mask of Nostradamus, and a world famous and respected skeptic.

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item # 1 New research finds that diabetes is a major risk factor for developing schizophrenia, which may result from the effects of insulin on the brain. http://www.physorg.com/news175269483.html
  • Item # 2 Researchers found the testosterone levels of men who voted for John McCain or Robert Barr in the 2009 presidential election dropped significantly after hearing the results of the election. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2009/10/091020181257.htm
  • Item # 3 Geologists have identified an alternate candidate crater for the K-T extinction event off the coast of India, and if confirmed would have resulted from a meteor four times as large as the one that caused the Yucatan crater. http://www.geosociety.org/news/pr/09-54.htm

  • Whos That Noisy Answer to last week: Emperor Penguin

  • Quote of the Week 'Doubt, skepticism, innovation, and inquiry are the only means by which wonder, beauty, awe, and symmetry will be discovered.' -Christopher Hitchens