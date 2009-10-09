Podcast #222 - October 21st, 2009
Interview with James Randi
News Items: LHC Future Attack, Magnetic and Copper Bracelets
Balloon Boy
Lunar Plume Update
Giant Spider
Special Report: Rebecca from Bangkok
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy
News Items
- LHC Future Attack http://www.foxnews.com/story/0,2933,568528,00.html
- Magnetic and Copper Bracelets http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/?p=2215
- Balloon Boy Balloon Boy
- Lunar Plume Update http://www.newscientist.com/article/dn17996-elusive-lunar-plume-caught-on-camera-after-all.html
- Giant Spider Discovered http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/science/nature/8316720.stm
Special Report
- Rebecca from Bangkok Rebecca gives us an update on her tour of Asia.
Interview
- Interview with James Randi James Randi is the founder and chairman of the board of the James Randi Educational Foundation: www.randi.org. He is the author of numerous books, including Flim-Flam and the Mask of Nostradamus, and a world famous and respected skeptic.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item # 1 Fiction New research finds that diabetes is a major risk factor for developing schizophrenia, which may result from the effects of insulin on the brain. http://www.physorg.com/news175269483.html
- Item # 2 Science Researchers found the testosterone levels of men who voted for John McCain or Robert Barr in the 2009 presidential election dropped significantly after hearing the results of the election. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2009/10/091020181257.htm
- Item # 3 Science Geologists have identified an alternate candidate crater for the K-T extinction event off the coast of India, and if confirmed would have resulted from a meteor four times as large as the one that caused the Yucatan crater. http://www.geosociety.org/news/pr/09-54.htm
Who's That Noisy
- Whos That Noisy Answer to last week: Emperor Penguin
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'Doubt, skepticism, innovation, and inquiry are the only means by which wonder, beauty, awe, and symmetry will be discovered.' -Christopher Hitchens