Podcast #224 - November 4th, 2009
News Items: Carl Sagan Day, Nutt Job, Dystonia after Flu Shot, Spontaneous Human Combustion Case
Interview with Michael Goldstein - starting a local skeptical group
Rebecca reports from TAM London with Phil Plait, Chris French, and Christina Martin
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy
Interview with Michael Goldstein - starting a local skeptical group
Rebecca reports from TAM London with Phil Plait, Chris French, and Christina Martin
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
News Items
- Carl Sagan Day http://www.carlsaganday.com/ http://www.symphonyofscience.com/ by John Boswell
- Nutt Job http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=1173
- Dystonia After Flu Shot http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=1152
- Spontaneous Human Combustion Case http://www.wftv.com/news/21497743/detail.html
Interview
- Interview with Michael Goldstein Michael is a high-school student who is starting a local skeptical groups, inspired by the SGU
Special Report
- Rebecca from TAM London Interviews with Phil Plait, Chris French, and Christina Martin
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item # 1 Science According to the US Geological Survey, the US uses less water than it did 25 years ago despite a 30% increase in population. http://pubs.usgs.gov/circ/1344/
- Item # 2 Fiction A new study finds that being over weight or obese significantly increases fertility in women. http://news.msu.edu/story/7060/
- Item # 3 Science Astronomers have discovered an atmosphere around a neutron star. http://www.physorg.com/news176567767.html
Who's That Noisy
- Whos That Noisy Answer to last week - Balloon Boy
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'The skeptic does not mean him who doubts, but him who investigates or researches, as opposed to him who asserts and thinks that he has found.' Miguel de Unamuno