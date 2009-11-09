Question # 1 - Wave Particle Duality

Great show guys, LOVE IT! I have finally caught up after 6 months and am now very disapointed to have to wait for it once a week. I have been studying quantum physics for a bit now and was hoping that Bob could give his explanation of The Uncertainty Principle and Wave/Particle duality. My understanding so far is: The amplitude of a wave defines a particle's position. The wavelength defines its momentum. We can not know both of the things at the same time. Only one or the other. This is NOT an artifact of the inaccuracies of our tools for measuring, but a fundamental property of subatomic particles. My first question is... Is the drawing of a wave (on paper) just a 2D representation of a more abstract idea of what a wave really is? or can we literaly imagine a particle flying through space oscillating up and down along it's amplitude.(quantum oscillation?) My second qeustion is how this relates to Photon slit experiments... Does the photon display the properties of a wave as it is flying towards the slit, and then display the properties of a particle when it hits the wall? IS this why we cannot predict where the photon will land? Because it is displaying the characteristics of a wave and therefore exist anywhere within the oscillating amplitude, even if all places at one? Am I trying to visualize something that cannot be visualized? (YES) If you please, I would like to hear Bob and the SGU's understanding of Wave/Particle duality, The Uncertainty Principle, and Photon slit experiments. Thanks! Dan Kress Rochester, NY