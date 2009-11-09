The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #226 - November 18th, 2009

Interview with Kenny Feder
News Items: New Mammography Guidelines, Water on the Moon, Dark Flow, Lee Harvey Oswald Photo, Movie Reviews
Science or Fiction
  • New Mammography Guidelines http://skepchick.org/blog/2009/11/no-ladies-the-new-breast-cancer-guidelines-arent-patronizing/ http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/?p=1926
  • Water on the Moon http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2009/11/091113-water-on-the-moon.html
  • Dark Flow http://www.newscientist.com/article/mg20427345.000-mystery-dark-flow-extends-towards-edge-of-universe.html?DCMP=OTC-rss&nsref=online-news
  • Lee Harvey Oswald Photo http://www.livescience.com/history/091105-oswald-photo.html
  • Movie Reviews 2012 The Men Who Stare at Goats

  • Interview with Kenny Feder Professor of Anthropology as Central CT State University Author of Frauds, Myths and Mysteries: Science and Pseudoscience in Archaeology http://www.amazon.com/Frauds-Myths-Mysteries-Pseudoscience-Archaeology/dp/076742722X

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item # 1 Biologists have discovered a method to induce photoswitching in a species of worm, so that it becomes paralyzed when exposed to ultraviolet light, and then unparalyzed when exposed again to visible light. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2009/11/091118112421.htm
  • Item #2 Programmers have developed PC software that uses the optical mouse sensor to detect bacterial food contamination. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2009/11/091117094935.htm
  • Item # 3 Astronomers have discovered two extra-solar earth-sized objects with oxygen rich atmospheres. http://www.physorg.com/news177258394.html

  • Quote of the Week “No one who cannot rejoice in the discovery of his own mistakes deserves to be called a scholar.” - Donald Foster, Writer and Professor at Vassar College