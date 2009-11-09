Podcast #226 - November 18th, 2009
Interview with Kenny Feder
News Items: New Mammography Guidelines, Water on the Moon, Dark Flow, Lee Harvey Oswald Photo, Movie Reviews
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy
News Items: New Mammography Guidelines, Water on the Moon, Dark Flow, Lee Harvey Oswald Photo, Movie Reviews
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
News Items
- New Mammography Guidelines http://skepchick.org/blog/2009/11/no-ladies-the-new-breast-cancer-guidelines-arent-patronizing/ http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/?p=1926
- Water on the Moon http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2009/11/091113-water-on-the-moon.html
- Dark Flow http://www.newscientist.com/article/mg20427345.000-mystery-dark-flow-extends-towards-edge-of-universe.html?DCMP=OTC-rss&nsref=online-news
- Lee Harvey Oswald Photo http://www.livescience.com/history/091105-oswald-photo.html
- Movie Reviews 2012 The Men Who Stare at Goats
Interview
- Interview with Kenny Feder Professor of Anthropology as Central CT State University Author of Frauds, Myths and Mysteries: Science and Pseudoscience in Archaeology http://www.amazon.com/Frauds-Myths-Mysteries-Pseudoscience-Archaeology/dp/076742722X
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item # 1 Science Biologists have discovered a method to induce photoswitching in a species of worm, so that it becomes paralyzed when exposed to ultraviolet light, and then unparalyzed when exposed again to visible light. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2009/11/091118112421.htm
- Item #2 Fiction Programmers have developed PC software that uses the optical mouse sensor to detect bacterial food contamination. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2009/11/091117094935.htm
- Item # 3 Science Astronomers have discovered two extra-solar earth-sized objects with oxygen rich atmospheres. http://www.physorg.com/news177258394.html
Who's That Noisy
- Whos That Noisy Answer to last week:
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week “No one who cannot rejoice in the discovery of his own mistakes deserves to be called a scholar.” - Donald Foster, Writer and Professor at Vassar College