Question # 1 - Speaking in Tongues

Dear sceptics (with a K), thanks for the great show. I'm working my way through the old episodes and I'm learning plenty on the way. Good times. Thanks. You are all literally amazing. So, my question today is about people speaking languages that they have never (knowingly) encountered before. I used to be a church-going Christian and I came across people 'speaking in tongues' quite frequently. I believed it for a while, but when I was taught how to do it (just start talking and God will give you the words, honest) I became sceptical (with a K). I was then told that, 'Even if nobody else understands what you are saying, God does.' This was at odds with my understanding of 'tongues' through reading the bible, and I dismissed it as complete bollocks, quickly followed by the rest of my Christian beliefs. I've recently been in touch with a guy who is utterly convinced (at leas he seems to be) that he had a past life as a Vietnamese man, and the evidence for this was in his regression therapy. He claims that he spoke fluent Vietnamese during the therapy, and that this was recorded and the recordings were verified as genuine by an 'expert'. He has the tapes but hasn't listened to them in years because they are too traumatic. Apparently. I have no reason to suspect the guy is lying, but he is definitely misguided, right? I mean, this is complete fiction. It must be. If it is true... I'd be very grateful if you could discuss this topic at some point, or at least reply with some kind of explanation. Many thanks Dave Roberts Seoul