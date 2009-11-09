Podcast #227 - November 25th, 2009
News Items: LHC Online, Coma and Facilitated Communication, ClimateGate, CrocoDuck
Your Questions and E-mails: Speaking in Tongues
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy
News Items
- LHC Online http://www.newscientist.com/article/dn18186-lhc-smashes-protons-together-for-first-time.html
- Man In Coma 23 years and Facilitated Communication http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=1286
- ClimateGate http://www.examiner.com/x-25061-Climate-Change-Examiner~y2009m11d20-ClimateGate--Climate-centers-server-hacked-revealing-documents-and-emails http://www.newscientist.com/article/dn18192-hacked-archive-provides-fodder-for-climate-sceptics.html
- DuckCroc http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2009/11/091119-dinosaurs-crocodiles-missions.html
Questions and E-mails
- Question # 1 - Speaking in Tongues Dear sceptics (with a K), thanks for the great show. I'm working my way through the old episodes and I'm learning plenty on the way. Good times. Thanks. You are all literally amazing. So, my question today is about people speaking languages that they have never (knowingly) encountered before. I used to be a church-going Christian and I came across people 'speaking in tongues' quite frequently. I believed it for a while, but when I was taught how to do it (just start talking and God will give you the words, honest) I became sceptical (with a K). I was then told that, 'Even if nobody else understands what you are saying, God does.' This was at odds with my understanding of 'tongues' through reading the bible, and I dismissed it as complete bollocks, quickly followed by the rest of my Christian beliefs. I've recently been in touch with a guy who is utterly convinced (at leas he seems to be) that he had a past life as a Vietnamese man, and the evidence for this was in his regression therapy. He claims that he spoke fluent Vietnamese during the therapy, and that this was recorded and the recordings were verified as genuine by an 'expert'. He has the tapes but hasn't listened to them in years because they are too traumatic. Apparently. I have no reason to suspect the guy is lying, but he is definitely misguided, right? I mean, this is complete fiction. It must be. If it is true... I'd be very grateful if you could discuss this topic at some point, or at least reply with some kind of explanation. Many thanks Dave Roberts Seoul
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item # 1 Science A new extensive hospital survey finds that health computerization saves no money in either health care or administration. http://www.physorg.com/news177919146.html
- Item # 2 Science Scientists have discovered gamma ray bursts resulting from anti-matter destruction in terrestrial lightening. http://www.sciencenews.org/view/generic/id/49288/title/Signature_of_antimatter_detected_in_lightning
- Item # 3 Fiction A comprehensive study finds that as much as 70% of the nutrients that support oceanic ecosystems come from land-based food sources. http://uwnews.org/article.asp?articleID=53872
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week - excerpt from the movie 9
Quote of the Week
