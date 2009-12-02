Podcast #228 - December 2nd, 2009
Interview with Steven Thoms
News Items: Age of Autism Scandal, Porkenstein, Fat Murder Hoax
Your Questions and E-mails: ClimateGate Feedback
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy
News Items
- Age of Autism Scandal http://skepchick.org/blog/2009/11/the-misogyny-of-the-anti-vaccination-cult/
- Porkenstein http://www.timesonline.co.uk/tol/news/science/article6936352.ece
- Fat Murder Hoaxes http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/americas/8389901.stm
Questions and E-mails
- Question # 1 - ClimateGate ClimateGate Feedback
Interview
- Interview with Steven Thoms Steven is the editor of SkepticNorth - a new panCanadian group blog www.skepticnorth.com
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item # 1 Science Astronomers have discovered vast clouds of metallic atoms, specifically chromium (30 million solar masses) and manganese (8 million solar masses), in intergalactic space. http://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/astro-e2/news/intergalactic_metal.html
- Item # 2 Fiction New observations suggest that the globular clusters that swarm around the Milky Way’s galactic bulge each harbor a supermassive black hole at their center.
- Item # 3 Science Astronomers have described a new type of supernova – resulting from a 200 solar mass star, that took 70 days to reach peak brightness and exploded so powerfully that it did not leave behind a remnant to form a black hole. http://newscenter.lbl.gov/press-releases/2009/12/02/superbright-supernova/
Who's That Noisy
- Whos That Noisy Answer to last week: Kakapo
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week “Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less.” - Marie Curie