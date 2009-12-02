The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #228 - December 2nd, 2009

Interview with Steven Thoms
News Items: Age of Autism Scandal, Porkenstein, Fat Murder Hoax
Your Questions and E-mails: ClimateGate Feedback
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy

News Items

  • Age of Autism Scandal http://skepchick.org/blog/2009/11/the-misogyny-of-the-anti-vaccination-cult/
  • Porkenstein http://www.timesonline.co.uk/tol/news/science/article6936352.ece
  • Fat Murder Hoaxes http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/americas/8389901.stm

Questions and E-mails

  • Question # 1 - ClimateGate ClimateGate Feedback

Interview

  • Interview with Steven Thoms Steven is the editor of SkepticNorth - a new panCanadian group blog www.skepticnorth.com

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item # 1 Astronomers have discovered vast clouds of metallic atoms, specifically chromium (30 million solar masses) and manganese (8 million solar masses), in intergalactic space. http://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/astro-e2/news/intergalactic_metal.html
  • Item # 2 New observations suggest that the globular clusters that swarm around the Milky Way’s galactic bulge each harbor a supermassive black hole at their center.
  • Item # 3 Astronomers have described a new type of supernova – resulting from a 200 solar mass star, that took 70 days to reach peak brightness and exploded so powerfully that it did not leave behind a remnant to form a black hole. http://newscenter.lbl.gov/press-releases/2009/12/02/superbright-supernova/

Who's That Noisy

  • Whos That Noisy Answer to last week: Kakapo

Quote of the Week

  • Quote of the Week “Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less.” - Marie Curie