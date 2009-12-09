Podcast #229 - December 9th, 2009
News Items - With Special Guest Phil Plait: Denver Aliens, Bird Speciation, Blinded by Faith, Spiral over Norway, Uranus Tilt, Methane on Mars
Your Questions and E-mails: Homeopathy Ads
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy
News Items
- Denver Aliens http://www.latimes.com/news/nation-and-world/la-na-denver-ufos3-2009dec03,0,6337583.story
- Bird Speciation http://sciencenow.sciencemag.org/cgi/content/full/2009/1203/2
- Blinded by Faith http://www.irishtimes.com/newspaper/frontpage/2009/1202/1224259894300.html?via=mr
- Spiral over Norway http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/worldnews/article-1234430/Mystery-spiral-blue-light-display-hovers-Norway.html
- Uranus Tilt http://www.newscientist.com/article/dn18239-large-moon-of-uranus-may-explain-odd-tilt.html
- Methane on Mars http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/science/nature/8402741.stm
Questions and E-mails
- Question # 1 - Homeopathy Ads I noticed this poster a few months ago in Toronto. They claim to be able to cure cancer, HIV and damn near everything else. Shouldn't this be illegal? Will M
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item # 1 Science Engineers have developed a process using a strong magnetic field to cut high-strength steel, for example in car manufacturing. http://www.fraunhofer.de/en/press/research-news/2009/12/electromagnetic-fields-as-cutting-tools.jsp
- Item # 2 Science A new study suggests that having a very clean environment as a child increases the risk of heart disease later in life. http://www.physorg.com/news179522243.html
- Item # 3 Fiction A new position paper from the American Dietetic Association recommends a daily multi-vitamin for most Americans. http://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/173437.php
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Betty Hill
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'Science makes a lousy religion and religion makes a lousy science.' - Linda Rosa