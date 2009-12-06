The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #230 - December 16th, 2009

News Items: Steorn Still At It, Computer-Brain Interface, Ancient Ruins in the Caribbean, Octopus Coconuts, Homeopathic Suicide
Your E-mails and Questions: Holodeck Food
Special Report: Coalition for Libel Reform
  • Steorn Still At It http://www.engadget.com/2009/12/14/steorn-invites-us-to-get-real-with-fairy-powered-orbo-free-en/
  • Computer-Brain Interface http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/?p=3122
  • Ancient Ruins of the Caribbean http://www.heralddeparis.com/previously-undiscovered-ancient-city-found-on-caribbean-sea-floor/65855
  • Octopus Coconuts http://www.newscientist.com/article/dn18281-octopuses-use-coconut-shells-as-portable-shelters.html
  • Homeopathic Suicide http://www.nydailynews.com/gossip/2009/12/06/2009-12-06_alexa_ray_joel_daughter_of_billy_joel_and_christie_brinkley_will_be_fine.html

  • Question # 1 - Holodeck Food Hi rogues, me here. In episode 107 Jay asked (paraphrase) 'have you ever thought 'what if you could eat whatever you wanted in any quantity consequence free''. I of course have thought about that- it occurred to me that one could do this in the Star Trek holodeck. Walk in gorge yourself on icecream and walk out empty. After a little more thought, I began to wonder- what would happen if you lived inside the holodeck for an extended time? When you walked out of there after living off 'artificial' stuff, would large sections of your body be composed entirely of holodeck stuff and dissapear? Maybe that's a dumb question. Have fun, continue excellent work. JamesBoggs

  • Coalition for Libel Reform Rebeca interviews John Kampfner, Robin Ince, and Dara O'Briain

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item # 1 Researchers have developed a process for making boron nitride nanotubes, which they claim have superior qualities to carbon nanotubes and can be woven into macroscopic threads. http://www.fraunhofer.de/en/press/research-news/2009/12/electromagnetic-fields-as-cutting-tools.jsp
  • Item # 2 A new study finds that matching learning techniques, primarily audio vs video, to student preferred styles results in improved academic performance. http://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2009-12/afps-lsd121609.php
  • Item # 3 New evidence suggests that mammoths were around as recently as 7,500 years ago – 5,600 years later than previous estimates. http://www.physorg.com/news180026128.html

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week - the Vela Pulsar

  • Quote of the Week “Long experience has taught me this about the status of mankind with regard to matters requiring thought: the less people know and understand about them, the more positively they attempt to argue concerning them, while on the other hand to know and understand a multitude of things renders men cautious in passing judgment upon anything new.” - Galileo