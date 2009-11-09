Podcast #231 - December 21st, 2009
Interview with Michael Specter
News Items: Dark Matter WIMPS, Synaesthesia
Your Questions and E-mails: The Future of Skepticism, LHC Risk with Brian Cox
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy
News Items
- Dark Matter Wimps http://sciencenow.sciencemag.org/cgi/content/full/2009/1217/1
- Synaesthesia http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=1371
Questions and E-mails
- Question # 1 - The Future of Skepticism I realize your show is significantly news oriented; however I feel like you've never really talked about how you see the future or skepticism or the future of the 'movement' (if it can be called as such) in general. For instance, do you feel that as new generations roll around society will grow increasingly more skeptical, or more favorable toward science? From my perspective, the new media out there - video games in particular - are overwhelmingly skeptical. There are few religious or kooky games out there. One of the best selling series is the well known Grand Theft Auto series, which is, in a word, cynical, and takes no prisoners in pushing a skeptical message, making a South Park-esque mockery of religion and pseudoscience. Then, of course, there are many science-based games such as Half-Life (which you have in fact mentioned on your show before in relation to the Coast to Coast hoax where somebody pretended to be the game's protagonist). Looking at this, is it too hopeful to say that Western society will grow increasingly more skeptical as the years pass? All the best. Matthew Floratos New Zealand
- Question # 2 - LHC Risk You guys are the best! What would happen if a person was standing in the path of a proton in the Large Hadron Collider? Damon McClain Mill Valley, CA With Special Guest - Brian Cox
Interview
- Interview with Michael Specter Author of the book Denialism
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item # 1 Fiction The spine tick attaches to the base of a vertebrate’s spine where it digs down through the meninges to feed off the glucose in spinal fluid rather than blood.
- Item # 2 Science Cymothoa Exigua is a fish parasite that eats the tongues of fish down to a nub, then latches onto that nub, living in the fish’s mouth as a replacement tongue.
- Item # 3 Science Sacculina Carcini is a crab parasite that enters into the shell of a crab, then its root-like extensions enter the crab’s organs and nervous system. The crab is then helpless as the parasite lives out it’s lifecycle in the crab’s shell. http://webecoist.com/2009/11/09/13-of-nature%E2%80%99s-most-disgusting-parasites/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week - sounds from the Voyager probe
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'The power of accurate observation is commonly called cynicism by those who have not got it.' - George Bernard Shaw