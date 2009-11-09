Question # 1 - The Future of Skepticism

I realize your show is significantly news oriented; however I feel like you've never really talked about how you see the future or skepticism or the future of the 'movement' (if it can be called as such) in general. For instance, do you feel that as new generations roll around society will grow increasingly more skeptical, or more favorable toward science? From my perspective, the new media out there - video games in particular - are overwhelmingly skeptical. There are few religious or kooky games out there. One of the best selling series is the well known Grand Theft Auto series, which is, in a word, cynical, and takes no prisoners in pushing a skeptical message, making a South Park-esque mockery of religion and pseudoscience. Then, of course, there are many science-based games such as Half-Life (which you have in fact mentioned on your show before in relation to the Coast to Coast hoax where somebody pretended to be the game's protagonist). Looking at this, is it too hopeful to say that Western society will grow increasingly more skeptical as the years pass? All the best. Matthew Floratos New Zealand