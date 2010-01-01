The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #232 - January 1st, 2010

2009 Year in Review - with Special Guests Phil Plait and Mike Lacelle
Science and Skepticism in the Last Decade
Best and Worst of 2009

  • Best and Worst of 2009 The Rogues discuss the past year of SGU and Skepticism

  • Phil Plait Our listeners vote Phil Plait the Skeptic of the Year

  • Science and Skepticism in the Last Decade Who were the winners and losers of the last decade?

  • Science or Fiction Stats How did the Rogues do on Sci or Fi in 2009 - Mike Lacelle reports

  • SGU in 2010 Upcoming SGU Live events