Podcast #232 - January 1st, 2010
2009 Year in Review - with Special Guests Phil Plait and Mike Lacelle
SGU and Science News of 2009
Science and Skepticism in the Last Decade
Science or Fiction Stats
SGU in 2010
Best and Worst of 2009
- Best and Worst of 2009 The Rogues discuss the past year of SGU and Skepticism
Chat with Phil Plait
- Phil Plait Our listeners vote Phil Plait the Skeptic of the Year
Science and Skepticism in Last Decade
- Science and Skepticism in the Last Decade Who were the winners and losers of the last decade?
Sci or Fiction Stats
- Science or Fiction Stats How did the Rogues do on Sci or Fi in 2009 - Mike Lacelle reports
SGU in 2010
- SGU in 2010 Upcoming SGU Live events