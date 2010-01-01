Podcast #232 - January 1st, 2010

2009 Year in Review - with Special Guests Phil Plait and Mike Lacelle

SGU and Science News of 2009

Science and Skepticism in the Last Decade

Science or Fiction Stats

SGU in 2010

