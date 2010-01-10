Question # 1 - Brain Capacity

How much information can the human brain hold in gigabytes/terabytes? Message: Hey guys, LOVE the podcast. It has literally become the only thing I listen to at work and gets me through the mundane days of working in the boring office building. Keep up the good work. Anyways, I was listening to a very old podcast going through the backlogs and you were talking about the percentage of our brain that we use. It got me to thinking about how much that really is in terms of todays data storage. How many gigabytes (or even terabytes) can the human brain hold? I have seen some figures online but none are consistant ranging from 2^10billionth to 10^13. Other figures stating 1 to 1000 terabytes. The range seems a little to wide to me and I was hoping you could shed some light on it for me. I apologize if this has ever been brought up in the podcast before but I still have about a hundred to listen to. Again keep up the good work, best podcast ever. And Rebecca, Boston seems a little colder this winter. Happy New Year Jeff Champagne Boston Mass