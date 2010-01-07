Question # 1 - Evil Skeptics

Just one more fan reporting in from New Zealand. Not a fact of much relevance but I just hope that if you make your way downunder you'll remember New Zealand and include a stop on this side of the Tasman Sea. Anyway a hypothetical question for the rogues. If each of you were to give up your morals and decided to make a living off of pseudo-science what would you choose and why? All the best and keep up the great work Chris Aitken New Zealand