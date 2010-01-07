Podcast #235 - January 13th, 2010
Special Guest: Richard Saunders
News Items: TAM Australia, Tetrapod Footprints, Airport Security - with Bruce Schneier, Nearby Supernova, Cancer Miracle
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Evil Skeptics
Name That Logical Fallacy
Science or Fiction
News Items
- TAM Australia Special Guest -Richard Saunders - gives us a preview of TAM Australia in November 2010
- Tetrapod Footprints http://scienceblogs.com/pharyngula/2010/01/casey_luskin_embarrasses_himse.php
- Airport Security http://apnews.myway.com/article/20100108/D9D3HB101.html Including an interview with 'security guru' Bruce Schneier
- Nearby Supernova http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/badastronomy/2010/01/07/no-a-nearby-supernova-wont-wipe-us-out/
- Cancer Miracle http://www.theaustralian.com.au/news/nation/mary-mackillops-miracles-under-question/story-e6frg6nf-1225813303561
Who's That Noisy
- Whos That Noisy Answer to last week - gas being ignited in a tube
Questions and E-mails
- Question # 1 - Evil Skeptics Just one more fan reporting in from New Zealand. Not a fact of much relevance but I just hope that if you make your way downunder you'll remember New Zealand and include a stop on this side of the Tasman Sea. Anyway a hypothetical question for the rogues. If each of you were to give up your morals and decided to make a living off of pseudo-science what would you choose and why? All the best and keep up the great work Chris Aitken New Zealand
Name That Logical Fallacy
- Name That Logical Fallacy “The current healthcare debate has brought up basic questions about how medicine should work. On one hand we have the medical establishment with its enormous cadre of M.D.s, medical schools, big pharma, and incredibly expensive hospital care. On the other we have the semi-condoned field of alternative medicine that attracts millions of patients a year and embraces literally thousands of treatment modalities not taught in medical school.” http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/?p=3344
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item # 1 Science Scientists discover the first clear evidence for the use of cosmetics by Neanderthals. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2010/01/100111154914.htm
- Item # 2 Fiction New research suggests that a significant percentage of forest fires are caused by sunlight magnified by droplets of water. http://www.physorg.com/news182396894.html
- Item # 3 Science Researchers have published the first application of a quantum computer – calculating the total energy of molecular hydrogen. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2010/01/100110151331.htm
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'Weary the path that does not challenge. Doubt is an incentive to truth and patient inquiry leadeth the way.' - Hosea Ballou