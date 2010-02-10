Question #1 - Lady Gaga Illuminati

Dear beloved rogues, I heard something recently that I felt I just HAD to let you guys about. I listen to a popular radio morning show in Minnesota despite living in Connecticut; thanks to the internet I can listen to it live online. A few weeks ago one of the DJs of this popular morning show went off on a tangent about how Lady Gaga was a member of the Illuminati. That particular DJ is usually understood to be a bit of a conspiracy nut-burger so I merely laughed and thought nothing of it, that is, until a large number of people starting calling and texting the radio station to say that they believed it as well. It became apparent that a lot of people believe that the Illuminati is real and that Lady Gaga is a part of that mass conspiracy. I did a little digging and found the primary articles which started the conspiracy theory: http://vigilantcitizen.com/?p=1676 http://vigilantcitizen.com/?p=2614 Unfortunately it seems that a large number of people actually believe in this crap. My question is, could you guys please lay the skeptic smackdown on this incredibly inane conspiracy theory before a bunch of yahoos get all bent out of shape over something that doesn't exist? Thank you so much and keep up the amazing podcast! Jacquelyn Norwalk, Connecticut