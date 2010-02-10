Podcast #238 - February 3rd, 2010
Interview with Simon Conway Morris
News Items: Fusion Breakthrough, Andrew Wakefield Rebuked, Return of Death Cat
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Lady Gaga Illuminati
Science or Fiction
News Items: Fusion Breakthrough, Andrew Wakefield Rebuked, Return of Death Cat
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Lady Gaga Illuminati
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
News Items
- Fusion Breakthrough https://lasers.llnl.gov/ http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/science/nature/8485669.stm
- Andrew Wakefield Rebuked http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=1527
- Return of Death Cat http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/newstopics/howaboutthat/7129952/Cat-predicts-50-deaths-in-RI-nursing-home.html
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails
- Question #1 - Lady Gaga Illuminati Dear beloved rogues, I heard something recently that I felt I just HAD to let you guys about. I listen to a popular radio morning show in Minnesota despite living in Connecticut; thanks to the internet I can listen to it live online. A few weeks ago one of the DJs of this popular morning show went off on a tangent about how Lady Gaga was a member of the Illuminati. That particular DJ is usually understood to be a bit of a conspiracy nut-burger so I merely laughed and thought nothing of it, that is, until a large number of people starting calling and texting the radio station to say that they believed it as well. It became apparent that a lot of people believe that the Illuminati is real and that Lady Gaga is a part of that mass conspiracy. I did a little digging and found the primary articles which started the conspiracy theory: http://vigilantcitizen.com/?p=1676 http://vigilantcitizen.com/?p=2614 Unfortunately it seems that a large number of people actually believe in this crap. My question is, could you guys please lay the skeptic smackdown on this incredibly inane conspiracy theory before a bunch of yahoos get all bent out of shape over something that doesn't exist? Thank you so much and keep up the amazing podcast! Jacquelyn Norwalk, Connecticut
Interview
- Interview with Simon Conway Morris Professor of Evolutionary Palaeobiology in the Department of Earth Sciences at the University of Cambridge Best known for his work on the Burgess Shale and the Cambrian fauna Elected a Fellow of the Royal Society at age 39 Author of The Crucible of Creation
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Research finds that, despite cultural factors, left-handed people have higher self-esteem on average. http://www.bionity.com/news/e/112314/?WT.mc_id=ca0068
- Item #2 Science A new study finds that excessive internet use is associated with a higher risk of depression. http://www.physorg.com/news184394600.html
- Item #3 Science New research contradicts the 80 year-old notion of a 'primordial soup' as the origin of life. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2010/02/100202101245.htm
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'The invisible and the non-existent look very much alike.' - Delos B. McKown