Podcast #239 - February 10th, 2010
Special Guest: Brian Dunning
News Items: Enceladus Update, Synthetic Organisms, Spray On Glass, Gasoline from Carbon, Oral Conception
Who's That Noisy
Name That Logical Fallacy: False Analogy
Science or Fiction
News Items
- Enceladus Update http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/science/nature/8495663.stm
- Synthetic Organisms http://www.wired.com/dangerroom/2010/02/pentagon-looks-to-breed-immortal-synthetic-organisms-molecular-kill-switch-included/
- Spray On Glass http://www.theness.com/roguesgallery/?p=1319
- Gasoline from Carbon http://www.theglobeandmail.com/report-on-business/commentary/profit-motive-is-the-solution-to-co2-emissions/article1457149/
- Oral Conception http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/discoblog/2010/02/01/ncbi-rofl-thats-one-miraculous-conception/ http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/sites/entrez
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week - cracking ice from the surface of a frozen lake
Name That Logical Fallacy
- Name That Logical Fallacy False Analogy I love the podcast- and look forward to it each week. However, I do listen to other skeptical podcasts. One day, the hosts were picking apart an argument and making reference to all of the false analogies therein. Several of them proffered their own analogies. Now I agreed with the skeptics, but several days later it dawned on me that someone with a different perspective could potentially accuse the skeptics of creating false analogies. This got me to thinking. Much of everyday language is analogy. Some would say all language is just a series of analogies. So how can we create analogies that can be demonstrably false from multiple perspectives. Under what conditions can we 'extend an argument to its logical conclusion.' Analogies are a wonderful tool for explaining complex issues in a way familiar to the listener, but I want to be able to do this right. Do you rogues have any thoughts on this? Should we try to avoid making analogies at all? I think this would make a good topic for discussion. Thanks for your consideration. --Dave Hampson Pullman
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction A new study links drinking two or more cans of soda per week to an increased risk of brain tumors. http://www.webmd.com/cancer/pancreatic-cancer/news/20100208/pancreatic-cancer-linked-sodas
- Item #2 Science New research finds that underdogs do not work harder - in fact people try harder when competing against a lower-ranked, rather than higher-ranked, opponent. http://researchnews.osu.edu/archive/groupstatus.htm
- Item #3 Science Scientists recently described a sea slug that makes its own chlorophyll, and has chloroplasts that it uses to make energy from sunlight like a plant - the only multicellular animal known to do so. http://www.msnbc.msn.com/id/34824610/ns/technology_and_science-science/?GT1=43001
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'It is error only, and not truth, that shrinks from inquiry.' - Thomas Paine