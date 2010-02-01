Name That Logical Fallacy

False Analogy I love the podcast- and look forward to it each week. However, I do listen to other skeptical podcasts. One day, the hosts were picking apart an argument and making reference to all of the false analogies therein. Several of them proffered their own analogies. Now I agreed with the skeptics, but several days later it dawned on me that someone with a different perspective could potentially accuse the skeptics of creating false analogies. This got me to thinking. Much of everyday language is analogy. Some would say all language is just a series of analogies. So how can we create analogies that can be demonstrably false from multiple perspectives. Under what conditions can we 'extend an argument to its logical conclusion.' Analogies are a wonderful tool for explaining complex issues in a way familiar to the listener, but I want to be able to do this right. Do you rogues have any thoughts on this? Should we try to avoid making analogies at all? I think this would make a good topic for discussion. Thanks for your consideration. --Dave Hampson Pullman