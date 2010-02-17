Question #1 - Gas from Carbon Hey guys. I was just listening to your latest episode (#239) in the lab and had a comment on your thinking on the carbon capture for formation of gasoline. While you all made the point that there would be energy lost in this process, it seems that this might be used to make gasoline for cars. While it would be amazing for all cars to have mini nuclear reactors in them, this seems slightly impractical for the near future. However, if we can use nuclear (or solar, etc) plants to make gas, it will solve the drilling problem, even if there is energy lost for the fuel. Anyway, love the show. Brian makes a good rogue. Joe Colombo Ann Arbor, MI

Question #2 - Thomas Paine Subject: Thomas Paine was Not American! Recent subscriber and a huge fan of the show. In your last show, you identified Thomas Paine as an American pamphleteer and revolutionary. He was a pamphleteer and a revolutionary, but he was most certainly NOT an American -- at least not when he published Common Sense. Little known facts: Thomas Paine was born in England, and even worked for the English government at one point. In 1774, he was fired, went bankrupt and his wife divorced him. Since his life was ruined, he sought a new beginning by moving to the United States in November of 1774. He ended up publishing Common Sense in January(?) or February(?) of 1776, which meant that he had been in America only 14 months at the time. (Not hard to see why he wrote what he wrote, since he had an axe to grind against Parliament!) Yes, he played a huge role in the Revolutionary War, but I don't see how 14 months of living in a New Country can turn a British dude into an American colonial. I know you enjoy trivia. Just sayin' Keep up the good work! Mark Farrales Los Angeles