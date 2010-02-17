Podcast #240 - February 17th, 2010
News Items: Rom Houben Update, Solar Energy Breakthrough, Psychic Killed
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Gas from Carbon, Thomas Paine, Knocked Out
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Gas from Carbon, Thomas Paine, Knocked Out
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
News Items
- Rom Houben Update http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=1596
- Solar Power Breakthrough http://www.scientificamerican.com/podcast/episode.cfm?id=solar-energy-harvesting-using-one-p-10-02-15
- Psychic Killed over Failed Love Spell http://news.ninemsn.com.au/world/1013137/woman-killed-psychic-over-failed-love-spell
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Radio frequency emissions from lightening strikes
Questions and E-mails
- Question #1 - Gas from Carbon Hey guys. I was just listening to your latest episode (#239) in the lab and had a comment on your thinking on the carbon capture for formation of gasoline. While you all made the point that there would be energy lost in this process, it seems that this might be used to make gasoline for cars. While it would be amazing for all cars to have mini nuclear reactors in them, this seems slightly impractical for the near future. However, if we can use nuclear (or solar, etc) plants to make gas, it will solve the drilling problem, even if there is energy lost for the fuel. Anyway, love the show. Brian makes a good rogue. Joe Colombo Ann Arbor, MI
- Question #2 - Thomas Paine Subject: Thomas Paine was Not American! Recent subscriber and a huge fan of the show. In your last show, you identified Thomas Paine as an American pamphleteer and revolutionary. He was a pamphleteer and a revolutionary, but he was most certainly NOT an American -- at least not when he published Common Sense. Little known facts: Thomas Paine was born in England, and even worked for the English government at one point. In 1774, he was fired, went bankrupt and his wife divorced him. Since his life was ruined, he sought a new beginning by moving to the United States in November of 1774. He ended up publishing Common Sense in January(?) or February(?) of 1776, which meant that he had been in America only 14 months at the time. (Not hard to see why he wrote what he wrote, since he had an axe to grind against Parliament!) Yes, he played a huge role in the Revolutionary War, but I don't see how 14 months of living in a New Country can turn a British dude into an American colonial. I know you enjoy trivia. Just sayin' Keep up the good work! Mark Farrales Los Angeles
- Question #3 - Knocked Out Hello all. Let me first say I love the show. I started listening around the time Rebecca became a rogue, and I haven't missed an episode since. My question came to me while I was watching the ABC show LOST. People are constantly being knocked unconscious in the show and remain unconscious for long stretches of time. So my question is this: Is it really that easy to be knocked unconscious; do you really remain unconscious for such a long time; and do you really wake up without any permanent or prolonged damage? Steve, since you are a neurologist I thought you may be able to answer this. Thanks for everything you do and keep up the good work. -Jess LaCelle Syracuse, NY
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Total length of blood vessels in the human body: 10,000 miles http://www.madsci.org/posts/archives/jan99/916069852.An.r.html
- Item #2 Science Hottest known temperature in the universe is 7.2 trillion degrees F - recently created in the laboratory by physicists. http://esciencenews.com/articles/2010/02/17/cu.boulder.physics.professors.help.create.hottest.temperature.universe
- Item #3 Science Number of cells in the human body: 10-50 trillion http://ask.yahoo.com/20020625.html
- Item #4 Science Upper limit of estimates of total number of species ever to have lived on the earth: 10 billion http://astrobiology.nasa.gov/ask-an-astrobiologist/question/?id=143
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week All you need is ignorance and confidence and the success is sure. - Mark Twain