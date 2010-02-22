The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #241 - February 24th, 2010

Interview with Daniel Wilson
News Items: Homeopathy Smackdown in UK, What Darwin Got Wrong, The Bloom Box, Geller Aids Cops
  • Homeopathy Smackdown in UK http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/?p=3961
  • What Darwin Got Wrong http://www.salon.com/books/feature/2010/02/22/what_darwin_got_wrong_jerry_fodor/index.html http://scienceblogs.com/pharyngula/2010/02/fodor_and_piattelli-palmarini.php
  • The Bloom Box http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=1648
  • Geller Aids Cops http://www.sindhtoday.net/news/1/107191.htm

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Walt Disney

  • Interview with Daniel Wilson http://danielhwilson.blogspot.com/

  • Item # 1 Researchers believe that bacteria in ocean sediments are connected by a network of microbial nanowires similar to the popular movie Avatar. http://www.newscientist.com/article/mg20527493.800-the-real-avatar-ocean-bacteria-act-as-superorganism.html
  • Item #2 Mid-level Intelligent People Have 'Unnatural' Preferences and Values That Are Novel in Human Evolutionary History. http://www.asanet.org/press/20100223/Evolution_and_Intelligence.cfm
  • Item #3 Nasa has announced it intends to build inflatable space stations and moon bases. http://www.newscientist.com/article/dn18566-nasa-sets-sights-on-inflatable-space-stations.html

  • Quote of the Week 'The only new ideas that are not subject to our skepticism or suspicion are our own.' - Cullen Hightower