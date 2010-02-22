Podcast #241 - February 24th, 2010
Interview with Daniel Wilson
News Items: Homeopathy Smackdown in UK, What Darwin Got Wrong, The Bloom Box, Geller Aids Cops
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
News Items: Homeopathy Smackdown in UK, What Darwin Got Wrong, The Bloom Box, Geller Aids Cops
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
News Items
- Homeopathy Smackdown in UK http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/?p=3961
- What Darwin Got Wrong http://www.salon.com/books/feature/2010/02/22/what_darwin_got_wrong_jerry_fodor/index.html http://scienceblogs.com/pharyngula/2010/02/fodor_and_piattelli-palmarini.php
- The Bloom Box http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=1648
- Geller Aids Cops http://www.sindhtoday.net/news/1/107191.htm
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Walt Disney
Interview
- Interview with Daniel Wilson http://danielhwilson.blogspot.com/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item # 1 Science Researchers believe that bacteria in ocean sediments are connected by a network of microbial nanowires similar to the popular movie Avatar. http://www.newscientist.com/article/mg20527493.800-the-real-avatar-ocean-bacteria-act-as-superorganism.html
- Item #2 Fiction Mid-level Intelligent People Have 'Unnatural' Preferences and Values That Are Novel in Human Evolutionary History. http://www.asanet.org/press/20100223/Evolution_and_Intelligence.cfm
- Item #3 Science Nasa has announced it intends to build inflatable space stations and moon bases. http://www.newscientist.com/article/dn18566-nasa-sets-sights-on-inflatable-space-stations.html
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'The only new ideas that are not subject to our skepticism or suspicion are our own.' - Cullen Hightower