Question #2 - Personality Tests

Hi Guys! Love the show, changed my life, etc. I experienced something interesting recently that I do not believe that you have discussed on the show. I work for a healthcare organization that required us employees to go through a series of 'Enneagram' workshops. These workshops delved into our enneagram personality type and how our personality type shapes our social interactions and outlook on life. My wife is a staff member at the local University and she had to take the True Colors personality test and attend similar workshops. Many of my friends have also been required to take similar tests for their workplaces, such as the Myers-Briggs test. Two questions: -What do you guys think of these 'professional' personality tests? I felt that my personality typing was fairly accurate (considering it's a self reporting questionnaire), but then my type was over extrapolated with implications and sounds eerily similar to a generalized astrology reading. -What do you think these personality tests being used in the workplace? This seems like a bad path to start down... The specific enneagram I took was in a book, but http://www.enneagraminstitute.com/ is a good example of the 'theory'. There is also a wikipedia entry on the subject. My wife's test is http://www.truecolorstest.com/True_Colors_Test.shtml With snowy regards here in Denver, Joe P