Question #2 - Raining Fish Follow Up

Hey guys You are right to be sceptical of our local rag, the NT News. It is crap pretending to be a newspaper. It makes up a lot of stories, including about UFOs, bigfoots (feet?), that sort of thing. It's absolutely rubbish, and no-one should believe a single thing that they print. Even if it's not a woo story, they just make stuff up. I tend to agree with Dr Novella about fish being splattered if they fall out of the sky. Also I don't imagine there could have been a water spout at Lajamanu (pronounced lah-jah-MAH-nu, btw) as it's kind of in the desert. We've had water spouts in the harbour here in Darwin, but I don't think there's a big enough body of water down there, and it's a long way from Darwin (about 800km) so it wouldn't have come from here bearing fish. Even time travelling fish. Besides which, are the forces that form water spouts strong enough to pick up fish? I didn't think they were like tornadoes, even though they look a bit like them. They'd also have to be damned high up to be frozen; it's bloody hot here at the moment and that particular rain was a bit like a lukewarm torrential downpour. I don't think that you'll be able to get anyone to go there from Sydney, it's truly in the outback – it would take a few days to drive there. It's a day to drive from Darwin, and I think you'd probably need a 4 wheel drive to get there. Here's a google maps link: The other thing is, it's highly possible that we have fish in the Northern Territory that kind of come out in the rain. In Darwin we have frogs that bury themselves during the dry season (which lasts about 6 months) and that come out with the first rains. I'd assume that a lot of freshwater fish in Australia would have adapted for our very dry conditions. I love your podcast, by the way. Regards Noya Chong Wah