Question # 1 - Skeptics and Atheists

Question #3 – The Sacred Cow of Atheism Message: Hello, I was inspired by Bill's email last week to ask something that has been really bugging me. I love your show and I have been listening for the last two years. Something that comes up over and over and I don't think I have heard it addressed is how the skeptical movement is somehow married to atheism (this opinion comes from the numerous guests and conversations you have had on the show). Atheism is an actual belief in something that has no proof. This doesn't seem internally consistent with a skeptical outlook. It would seem to me being agnostic would be the natural outflow of being a skeptic, but this in general does not seem to be the case (yes I have a limited sampling size:). I think this is a major aspect of the movement that inhibits its growth and acceptance. I'm sure you guys have thought through this and I would love to hear this discussed. Do you guys think it damages the movement's ability to reach people? Is it internally consistent with skepticism, if so how Mike