Podcast #248 - April 13th, 2010
Interview with Seth Shostak
News Items: Apollo 13, Water on Mars, Bioprinting, Scientific Literacy in the US, Dawkins vs The Pope
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Colour Therapy
Science or Fiction
News Items
- Apollo 13 Remembered http://www.reuters.com/news/video?videoId=70129991
- Water on Mars http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/badastronomy/2010/04/12/new-evidence-of-transient-liquid-water-on-mars/
- Bioprinting http://www.reuters.com/article/idUSTRE6382QM20100409
- Science Education in the US http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=1832
- Richard Dawkins vs The Pope http://skepchick.org/blog/2010/04/yes-the-pope-should-be-arrested-and-i-dont-care-who-does-it/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Cheetah
Questions and E-mails
- Question # 1 - Colour Therapy Love your show (Jay, you're Awesome) :) Just wanted to send you guys a laugh, It's called colour therapy and invokes everything from Chakras to Dowsing. http://www.colourtherapyhealing.com/ It brought up an interesting thought for me, I've always been told that red makes you hungry, blue makes you tired, etc. Do you know if any of this is true? I've tried to find out but it's hard to wade through all the crap on the internet. Anyway, thanks for the wonderful show you put out, it does many people the world of good. Caitlin
Interview
- Interview with Seth Shostak Seth in the Senior Astronomy for SETI - The Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item # 1 Science Including the recent announcement of 9 new expoplanets, more than half of all so-called 'hot Jupiters' orbit their parent star significantly out of its plane of rotation, and 6 are fully retrograde - challenging current models of planetary formation. http://www.livescience.com/animals/metazoan-loriciferans-ocean-100407.html
- Item # 2 Science A new report of the National Research Council indicates that the incorporation of genetically engineered crops into US agriculture has had significant benefits for US farmers and the environment. http://www8.nationalacademies.org/onpinews/newsitem.aspx?RecordID=12804
- Item # 3 Fiction Feral ferret populations are on the rise in north American Cities, such as New York, where they have become popular as a means of rodent control. http://www.physorg.com/news190372260.html
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week Be warned that if you wish, as I do, to build a society in which individuals cooperate generously and unselfishly towards a common good, you can expect little help from biological nature. Let us try to *teach* generosity and altruism, because we are born selfish. - Richard Dawkins