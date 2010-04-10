Podcast #249 - April 17th, 2010
Live from NECSS 2010, with Special Guest: James Randi
Items: Volcano in Iceland, Near Death Experiences, Sound Bullets, Injured by Price Scanner, Singh Libel Suit dropped, Two Moms and a Dad, Girl Speaks German After Coma
Science or Fiction
Live Questions
News Items
- Volcano in Iceland http://news.yahoo.com/s/ap/eu_iceland_volcano
- Near Death Experiences http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2010/04/100408-near-death-experiences-blood-carbon-dioxide/
- Sound Bullets http://www.scientificamerican.com/blog/post.cfm?id=acoustic-lens-generates-bullets-of-2010-04-05
- Injured by Price Scanner http://www.post-gazette.com/pg/10103/1050061-100.stm?cmpid=latest.xmlcreated as a hyperlink in the Show Notes
- Singh Libel Suit Dropped http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=1853 http://skepchick.org/blog/2010/04/breaking-simon-singh-has-won/
- Two Moms and a Dad http://www.theglobeandmail.com/news/technology/science/two-moms-and-a-dad-researchers-create-human-embryo-with-three-dna-sets/article1535143/
- Girl Speaks German - Before and After Coma http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/europe/croatia/7583971/Croatian-teenager-wakes-from-coma-speaking-fluent-German.html
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Researchers find that drugs like morphine and heroine may protect the brain from HIV associated dementia. http://www.physorg.com/news190577379.html
- Item #2 Fiction A new study finds that late night video game playing significantly delays sleep onset in teenagers. http://www.aasmnet.org/Articles.aspx?id=1628
- Item #3 Science Physicists create a true random number generator, exploiting quantum entanglement as the source of randomness. http://www.technologyreview.com/blog/arxiv/25041/
Live Questions
- Question #1 - These Kids Today Question about why kids today are not interested in science.
- Question #2 - Homeopathy vs Phrenology Why do some pseudosciences thrive while others fade away?
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week “Every mind was made for growth, for knowledge; and its nature is sinned against when it is drowned in ignorance.” - William W. Channing