Podcast #25 - January 11th, 2006

Main Image for Episode 25
News Items: Did Castro Kill JFK; Science or Fiction; Discussion Items: Iran Denies the Holocaust, Cell Research Fraud in South Korea, Political Correctness vs Freedom of Speech

  • Did Castro Kill Kennedy www.humaneventsonline.com/article.php?id=11440

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Question #1 Scientists have discovered evidence that a massive black hole is actually warping space and time, as predicted by Einstein's General Theory of Relativity.
  • Question #2 The lonely black hole: Astronomers have discovered a supermassive black hole that appears to have been ejected from its home galaxy.
  • Question #3 Astronomers have discovered a small black hole within our own solar system.

  • Political Correctness and Freedom of Speech www.thefire.org/index.php/article/6655.html
  • Iran Denies the Holocaust www.adnki.com/index_2Level.php?cat=Politics&loid=8.0.246551760&par=0
  • Stem Cell Research Fraud www.msnbc.msn.com/id/10589085/