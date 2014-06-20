Podcast #25 - January 11th, 2006
News Items: Did Castro Kill JFK; Science or Fiction; Discussion Items: Iran Denies the Holocaust, Cell Research Fraud in South Korea, Political Correctness vs Freedom of Speech
News Items
- Did Castro Kill Kennedy www.humaneventsonline.com/article.php?id=11440
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Question #1 Science Scientists have discovered evidence that a massive black hole is actually warping space and time, as predicted by Einstein's General Theory of Relativity.
- Question #2 Science The lonely black hole: Astronomers have discovered a supermassive black hole that appears to have been ejected from its home galaxy.
- Question #3 Fiction Astronomers have discovered a small black hole within our own solar system.
News Items
- Political Correctness and Freedom of Speech www.thefire.org/index.php/article/6655.html
- Iran Denies the Holocaust www.adnki.com/index_2Level.php?cat=Politics&loid=8.0.246551760&par=0
- Stem Cell Research Fraud www.msnbc.msn.com/id/10589085/