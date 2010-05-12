Podcast #252 - May 12th, 2010
Special Guest: Massimo Pigliucci
News Items: Nonsense on Stilts, Definition of Siphon, Neanderthal Interbreeding, Evolution in Alabama Politics, Science of Morality
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
News Items: Nonsense on Stilts, Definition of Siphon, Neanderthal Interbreeding, Evolution in Alabama Politics, Science of Morality
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
News Items
- Nonsense on Stilts New book by Massimo Pigliucci
- Definition of Siphon http://www.guardian.co.uk/science/blog/2010/may/10/dictionary-definition-siphon-wrong
- Neanderthal Interbreeding http://www.cnn.com/2010/TECH/science/05/07/neanderthal.human.genome/index.html
- Evolution in Alabama Politics http://www.politico.com/blogs/bensmith/0510/Alabama_candidate_denounces_lie_that_he_believes_in_evolution.html
- Science of Morality http://www.huffingtonpost.com/sam-harris/a-science-of-morality_b_567185.html?ref=fb&src=spyperlink in the Show Notes
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Baba Ramdev
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction New research shows that while married men live longer than unmarried men, women do not gain this benefit from being married. http://www.demogr.mpg.de/en/press/1813.htm
- Item #2 Science The most extensive genetic analysis to date supports the conclusion that all life on earth descended from a single common ancestor. http://www.physorg.com/news192882557.html
- Item #3 Science New observations indicate that much of the missing matter in the universe is not dark matter but rather a diffuse hot cloud of intergalactic gas made of normal (baryonic) matter. http://www.chandra.harvard.edu/press/10_releases/press_051110.html
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week Hegel was right when he said that we learn from history that man can never learn anything from history. - George Bernard Shaw