The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #252 - May 12th, 2010

Main Image for Episode 252
Special Guest: Massimo Pigliucci
News Items: Nonsense on Stilts, Definition of Siphon, Neanderthal Interbreeding, Evolution in Alabama Politics, Science of Morality
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction

News Items

  • Nonsense on Stilts New book by Massimo Pigliucci
  • Definition of Siphon http://www.guardian.co.uk/science/blog/2010/may/10/dictionary-definition-siphon-wrong
  • Neanderthal Interbreeding http://www.cnn.com/2010/TECH/science/05/07/neanderthal.human.genome/index.html
  • Evolution in Alabama Politics http://www.politico.com/blogs/bensmith/0510/Alabama_candidate_denounces_lie_that_he_believes_in_evolution.html
  • Science of Morality http://www.huffingtonpost.com/sam-harris/a-science-of-morality_b_567185.html?ref=fb&src=spyperlink in the Show Notes

Who's That Noisy

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Baba Ramdev

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 New research shows that while married men live longer than unmarried men, women do not gain this benefit from being married. http://www.demogr.mpg.de/en/press/1813.htm
  • Item #2 The most extensive genetic analysis to date supports the conclusion that all life on earth descended from a single common ancestor. http://www.physorg.com/news192882557.html
  • Item #3 New observations indicate that much of the missing matter in the universe is not dark matter but rather a diffuse hot cloud of intergalactic gas made of normal (baryonic) matter. http://www.chandra.harvard.edu/press/10_releases/press_051110.html

Quote of the Week

  • Quote of the Week Hegel was right when he said that we learn from history that man can never learn anything from history. - George Bernard Shaw