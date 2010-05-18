Question #2 - Cults

Big fan etc etc but I often (in the podcast, in the Why Are Nerds Unpopular article) hear/see you use the term 'cult'. Could you give a definition of what a cult is? Specifically, could you provide one that distinguishes a 'cult' from, say, a Baptist church, or a Buddhist society, while also being encompassing enough to include all of the different groups that people have applied the label 'cult' to? I ask because I do not have such a definition, and from everything that I know about the sociology of religions it is not possible to have such a definition. 'Cult' seems to be a derogatory term applied by members of a dominant/popular religious group towards a smaller religious group that they don't like, and I'm disappointed that you use it so readily and without any qualification. I know you're very busy, but I hope you find time to respond. Regards, Jakub