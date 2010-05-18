Podcast #253 - May 19th, 2010
News Items: Cell Phone Cancer Update, Why Does Matter Exist, Applied Kinesiology, BMA Trashes Homeopathy, Early Bird Feathers, Ball Lightening, Pesticides and ADHD
News Items
- Cell Phone Cancer Update http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/?p=5207
- Why Does Matter Exist http://www.nytimes.com/2010/05/18/science/space/18cosmos.html?ref=science
- Applied Kinesiology http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Piu75P8sxTo
- BMA Trashes Homeopathy http://ibnlive.in.com/news/homeopathy-is-witchcraft-says-uk-medical-body/115455-17.html?from=tn
- Early Bird Feathers http://www.guardian.co.uk/science/2010/may/13/early-birds-feathers-not-for-flight
- Ball Lightening http://www.technologyreview.com/blog/arxiv/25166/
- Pesticides and ADHD http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=1962
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week - the sound of Dark Matter
Questions and E-mails
- Question #1 - Liquid Mountaineering http://skepchick.org/blog/2010/05/how-to-google-aka-liquid-mountaineering-is-a-viral-ad/
- Question #2 - Cults Big fan etc etc but I often (in the podcast, in the Why Are Nerds Unpopular article) hear/see you use the term 'cult'. Could you give a definition of what a cult is? Specifically, could you provide one that distinguishes a 'cult' from, say, a Baptist church, or a Buddhist society, while also being encompassing enough to include all of the different groups that people have applied the label 'cult' to? I ask because I do not have such a definition, and from everything that I know about the sociology of religions it is not possible to have such a definition. 'Cult' seems to be a derogatory term applied by members of a dominant/popular religious group towards a smaller religious group that they don't like, and I'm disappointed that you use it so readily and without any qualification. I know you're very busy, but I hope you find time to respond. Regards, Jakub
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new study shows that wild birds prefer conventionally grown seeds to their organically grown counterparts. http://www.wiley.com/WileyCDA/PressRelease/pressReleaseId-75017.html
- Item #2 Science A recent review concludes that epidemiological and animal data support the conclusion that caffeine slows progression and improves function in Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. http://www.physorg.com/news193317154.html
- Item #3 Fiction Researchers announce that they have successfully developed a universal flu vaccine that can be widely available prior to the next flu season. http://www.physorg.com/news193498065.html
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'Imagination is as vital to any advance in science as learning and precision are essential for starting points.' - Percival Lowell 1855-1916 Astronomer, founded Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, began effort to find Pluto, famous for claiming to have found canals on Mars.