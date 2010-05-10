Podcast #254 - May 26th, 2010
Interview with James Randi about Martin Gardner
News Items: Energy of Early Life, End for Mars Phoenix Lander and Atlantis, Vaccine Safety, Accepting Science, Exonerated by Acupuncture
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
News Items
- Energy of Early Life http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2010/05/100525094906.htm
- End for Mars Phoenix Lander and Atlantis http://www.reuters.com/article/idUSTRE64O06N20100525
- Vaccine Safety http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=1976
- Accepting Science http://bps-research-digest.blogspot.com/2010/05/psychological-barriers-facing-mmr.html http://www3.interscience.wiley.com/journal/123328312/abstract?CRETRY=1&SRETRY=0 http://www.uiowa.edu/~grpproc/crisp/crisp15_3.pdf
- Exonerated by Acupuncture http://www.timeslive.co.za/world/article466250.ece/Acupuncturist-pricks-holes-in-rape-conviction
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Michael Savage
Interview
- Interview with James Randi Randi discusses his life-long friend, Martin Gardner, who passed away this week at 95.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Doctors recently diagnosed a man as having the first ever brain infection with a computer virus. http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/technology/10158517.stm
- Item #2 Science Scientists have built the word's smallest electronic device - a transistor consisting of only 7 atoms. http://www.physorg.com/news193317154.html
- Item #3 Science New studies find that having allergies significantly reduces the risk of acquiring certain cancers. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-1280728/Allergies-slash-risk-cancer-They-help-boost-immune-say-experts.html
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'Biographical history, as taught in our public schools, is still largely a history of boneheads: ridiculous kings and queens, paranoid political leaders, compulsive voyagers, ignorant generals - the flotsam and jetsam of historical currents. The men who radically altered history, the great scientists and mathematicians, are seldom mentioned, if at all.' Martin Gardner