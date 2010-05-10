The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #254 - May 26th, 2010

Interview with James Randi about Martin Gardner
News Items: Energy of Early Life, End for Mars Phoenix Lander and Atlantis, Vaccine Safety, Accepting Science, Exonerated by Acupuncture
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction

News Items

  • Energy of Early Life http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2010/05/100525094906.htm
  • End for Mars Phoenix Lander and Atlantis http://www.reuters.com/article/idUSTRE64O06N20100525
  • Vaccine Safety http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=1976
  • Accepting Science http://bps-research-digest.blogspot.com/2010/05/psychological-barriers-facing-mmr.html http://www3.interscience.wiley.com/journal/123328312/abstract?CRETRY=1&SRETRY=0 http://www.uiowa.edu/~grpproc/crisp/crisp15_3.pdf
  • Exonerated by Acupuncture http://www.timeslive.co.za/world/article466250.ece/Acupuncturist-pricks-holes-in-rape-conviction

Who's That Noisy

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Michael Savage

Interview

  • Interview with James Randi Randi discusses his life-long friend, Martin Gardner, who passed away this week at 95.

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 Doctors recently diagnosed a man as having the first ever brain infection with a computer virus. http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/technology/10158517.stm
  • Item #2 Scientists have built the word's smallest electronic device - a transistor consisting of only 7 atoms. http://www.physorg.com/news193317154.html
  • Item #3 New studies find that having allergies significantly reduces the risk of acquiring certain cancers. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-1280728/Allergies-slash-risk-cancer-They-help-boost-immune-say-experts.html

Quote of the Week

  • Quote of the Week 'Biographical history, as taught in our public schools, is still largely a history of boneheads: ridiculous kings and queens, paranoid political leaders, compulsive voyagers, ignorant generals - the flotsam and jetsam of historical currents. The men who radically altered history, the great scientists and mathematicians, are seldom mentioned, if at all.' Martin Gardner