Question #1 - Salt Substitute

Hi, all. The world has access to sugar substitutes for dozens of years and most popular baked products and beverages have 'sugar free' options because of great scientific work. Grant it, it took a few years of research to come up with some half decent diet colas. Today, salt is the latest 'probleme de jour' in the food industry. If the world had a salt substitute (same flavour but none of the health issues), restaraunts would have an alternative. Does the chemistry of salt make this a more significant feat or have we just not ever put our minds to the problem? Thanks, Paul Timmins Ottawa, Canada