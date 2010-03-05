Podcast #255 - June 2nd, 2010
Special Guests: Fraser Cain and Pamela Gay
News Items: X-37b Space Plane, Synthetic Bacteria, Hollow Phobos, Acupuncture Mechanism?, Guatemala Sinkhole
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Salt Substitute
Science or Fiction
News Items
- X-37b Space Plane http://www.space.com/missionlaunches/secret-x-37b-details-revealed-100417.html
- Synthetic Bacteria http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=1970
- Hollow Phobos http://www.universetoday.com/2010/03/05/could-phobos-be-hollow/
- Acupuncture Mechanism? http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/?p=5437
- Guatemala Sinkhole http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2010/06/100601-sinkhole-in-guatemala-2010-world-science/
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Alton Brown
Your Questions and E-mails
- Question #1 - Salt Substitute Hi, all. The world has access to sugar substitutes for dozens of years and most popular baked products and beverages have 'sugar free' options because of great scientific work. Grant it, it took a few years of research to come up with some half decent diet colas. Today, salt is the latest 'probleme de jour' in the food industry. If the world had a salt substitute (same flavour but none of the health issues), restaraunts would have an alternative. Does the chemistry of salt make this a more significant feat or have we just not ever put our minds to the problem? Thanks, Paul Timmins Ottawa, Canada
Science or Fiction
- Item #1 Science A recent survey finds that 80% of poker players use performance enhancing drugs. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2010/06/100601171840.htm
- Item #2 Fiction New research finds that chocolate milk is as effective as prescription medications for mild to moderate depression. http://www.health.am/ab/more/chocolate-milk-is-a-natural-for-post-exercise-recovery/
- Item #3 Science New study correlates ADHD with low maternal education, a lone parent, and being on welfare. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2010/06/100601072634.htm
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'Mortal as I am, I know that I am born for a day. But when I follow at my pleasure the serried multitude of the stars in their circular course, my feet no longer touch the earth.' - Ptolemy,c.150 AD