Podcast #256 - June 9th, 2010
Interview with Steve Matheson
News Items
- Life on Titan http://www.ciclops.org/news/making_sense.php?id=6431&js=1
- Vulture Threatened by Pseudoscience http://www.clareherald.com/features/feature-articles/2100-feature-endangered-bird-faces-new-threat-during-fifa-world-cup.html?lang=
- WHO and H1N1 http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/?p=5549
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week - radio noise from Saturn
Questions and E-mails
- Question #1 - Orbit of Phobos It was mentioned that Phobos is falling to Mars because it's orbiting faster than the planet's rotation and that the Earth's moon is spiraling out because it's orbital period is longer than a day. Could you check on this? I'm not knowledgeable enough about the mathematics involved (we're talking about a three-body system since Phobos' orbit is influenced by Deimos) and it doesn't add up with what I've been taught about orbits. It seems to me that orbital speed doesn't involve a planet's rotational speed at all. A stable orbit is dependent on altitude and the masses of the objects involved. As the orbit increases distance from the planet the slower the object needs to go to remain stable. In other words, the higher the orbit, the slower the orbital velocity. Earth and Mars have very much the same periods (24 hours vs 24 hours, 40 minutes) and if your statement held true, they'd have very much the same geosynchronous orbit altitude. Yet a geosynchronous orbit over Earth is about twice that of Mars. Please see: http://www.alcyone.com/max/writing/essays/geostationary-orbits.html Vernon Balbert Oregon
Interview
- Interview with Steve Matheson Topic: Junk DNA http://sfmatheson.blogspot.com/2010/06/in-rage-deaf-as-sea-hasty-as-fire.html
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science New animal research suggests that drinking coffee decreases the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. http://pubs.acs.org/stoken/presspac/presspac/full/10.1021/jf904062c?cookieSet=1
- Item #2 Fiction New research suggests that the Earth was larger prior to the impact that resulted in the Moon than following the impact, and perhaps even larger than its current size. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2010/06/100607111310.htm
- Item #3 Science Scientists have developed plastic antibodies and have demonstrated that they have biological activity. http://pubs.acs.org/stoken/presspac/presspac/full/10.1021/ja102148f
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'Nothing is so fatal to the progress of the human mind as to suppose that our views of science are ultimate; that there are no mysteries in nature; that our triumphs are complete, and that there are no new worlds to conquer.' Sir Humphrey Davy