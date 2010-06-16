Podcast #258 - June 16th, 2010
Interview with Sanal Edamaruku
News Items: Growing Livers, Immortal Jelly, Gay Clinic, Space Storm Warning
Science or Fiction
News Items: Growing Livers, Immortal Jelly, Gay Clinic, Space Storm Warning
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
News Items
- Growing New Livers http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=20521
- Immortal Jelly http://green.yahoo.com/blog/guest_bloggers/26/the-world-s-only-immortal-animal.html
- Gay Clinic http://www.breitbart.com/article.php?id=CNG.336409fc04b6943f5c429e85ebc3fff3.211&show_article=1
- Space Storm Warning http://www.telegraph.co.uk/science/space/7819201/Nasa-warns-solar-flares-from-huge-space-storm-will-cause-devastation.html
Interview
- Interview with Sanal Edamaruku Indian Skeptic and survivor of the Tantric Killing Challenge
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week '...owners of dogs will have noticed that, if you provide them with food and water and shelter and affection, they will think you are god. Whereas owners of cats are compelled to realize that, if you provide them with food and water and shelter and affection, they draw the conclusion that they are gods.' — Christopher Hitchens