Podcast #258 - June 16th, 2010

Interview with Sanal Edamaruku
News Items: Growing Livers, Immortal Jelly, Gay Clinic, Space Storm Warning
News Items

  • Growing New Livers http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=20521
  • Immortal Jelly http://green.yahoo.com/blog/guest_bloggers/26/the-world-s-only-immortal-animal.html
  • Gay Clinic http://www.breitbart.com/article.php?id=CNG.336409fc04b6943f5c429e85ebc3fff3.211&show_article=1
  • Space Storm Warning http://www.telegraph.co.uk/science/space/7819201/Nasa-warns-solar-flares-from-huge-space-storm-will-cause-devastation.html

Interview

  • Interview with Sanal Edamaruku Indian Skeptic and survivor of the Tantric Killing Challenge

Quote of the Week

  • Quote of the Week '...owners of dogs will have noticed that, if you provide them with food and water and shelter and affection, they will think you are god. Whereas owners of cats are compelled to realize that, if you provide them with food and water and shelter and affection, they draw the conclusion that they are gods.' — Christopher Hitchens