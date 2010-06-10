Question #2 - Sunscreen

Hey Rouges, I've recently had several friends send me articles about sunscreen ineffectiveness and potential harm. Here's a sample article http://www.ewg.org/2010sunscreen/9-surprising-facts-about-sunscreen/. Now that we're starting the summer season, I thought it would be an interesting topic to discuss on the show. Also, it would be totally cool if you would mention our local skeptics group (http://skeptics.madisonwi.us/) on the podcast. We have an active science in the pub group as well (http://madsciencepub.org/). Finally, I was wondering if you had any favorite skeptically-themed songs. I know you've featured Tim Minchin, Greydon Square and Symphony of Science on the show, but what other songs or artists you would add to create the ultimate skeptical playlist? Some of my favorites are 'Superstition' by Stevie Wonder, 'Cosmik Debris' by Frank Zappa and 'Pods and Gods' by NOFX. Anyway, I love the show, and I've been a listener since 2005. (You're partially to blame for inspiring my wife and I to name our son Darwin. He was born in Harrisburg, PA during the intelligent design debate.) Keep up the great work. You have many listeners here in Madison. Thanks, Andy Weidert