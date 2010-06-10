Podcast #259 - June 28th, 2010
News Items: Whooping Cough Epidemic, Whaling Film Questioned, Superconductor Roadblock, Call to Ban Homeopathy
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Orbital Periods, Sunscreen
Science or Fiction
News Items
- Whooping Cough Epidemic http://www.cdph.ca.gov/Pages/NR10-041.aspx
- Whaling Film Questioned http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/science_and_environment/10419711.stm
- Superconductor Roadblock http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2010/06/100627155116.htm
- Life in 2050 http://pewresearch.org/pubs/1635/future-life-2050-computers-cancer-cure-space-travel-energy-world-war-terroist-jesus-return
- Call to Ban Homeopathy http://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/health-and-families/health-news/doctors-call-for-total-nhs-ban-on-homoeopathy-2011735.html
Questions and E-mails
- Question #1 - Orbital Periods Correction on orbital periods.
- Question #2 - Sunscreen Hey Rouges, I've recently had several friends send me articles about sunscreen ineffectiveness and potential harm. Here's a sample article http://www.ewg.org/2010sunscreen/9-surprising-facts-about-sunscreen/. Now that we're starting the summer season, I thought it would be an interesting topic to discuss on the show. Also, it would be totally cool if you would mention our local skeptics group (http://skeptics.madisonwi.us/) on the podcast. We have an active science in the pub group as well (http://madsciencepub.org/). Finally, I was wondering if you had any favorite skeptically-themed songs. I know you've featured Tim Minchin, Greydon Square and Symphony of Science on the show, but what other songs or artists you would add to create the ultimate skeptical playlist? Some of my favorites are 'Superstition' by Stevie Wonder, 'Cosmik Debris' by Frank Zappa and 'Pods and Gods' by NOFX. Anyway, I love the show, and I've been a listener since 2005. (You're partially to blame for inspiring my wife and I to name our son Darwin. He was born in Harrisburg, PA during the intelligent design debate.) Keep up the great work. You have many listeners here in Madison. Thanks, Andy Weidert
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Senator Tom Harkin
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A recent survey shows that only 8% of Americans correctly identified the Summer as the most dangerous driving season. http://www.physorg.com/news196948076.html
- Item #2 Fiction The Saturn Cassini probe has recently confirmed the existence of small rings around the moon Rhea. http://news.sciencemag.org/sciencenow/2010/06/the-moon-rings-that-never-were.html
- Item #3 Science A new study shows that learning from online lectures is inferior to learning from their live counterparts. http://www.northwestern.edu/newscenter/stories/2010/06/figlio.html
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'Science is the attempt to make the chaotic diversity of our sense experience correspond to a logically uniform system of thought.' - Albert Einstein