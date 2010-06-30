Podcast #260 - June 30th, 2010
Guest Rogue: George Hrab
News Items: Fin to Limb Evolution, Pat Boone on Laws of Physics, Ice Patch Archaeology, Stephen Barrett Sued
Your Questions and E-mails: Flag Worship
Science or Fiction
News Items
- Fin to Limb Evolution http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/science_and_environment/10396532.stm
- Pat Boone on Laws of Physics http://www.wnd.com/index.php?fa=PAGE.view&pageId=%20168365
- Ice Patch Archaeology http://www.colorado.edu/news/r/6f01e0cf192c909927c88da29caafdd8.html
- Stephen Barrett Sued http://scienceblogs.com/insolence/2010/06/more_legal_thuggery.php http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/?p=5983
Questions and E-mails
- Question #1 - Flag Worship Geo and The Rogues, That's right! I am interested in hearing the hosts from both of my favorite podcasts' answer to this question that popped into my head the other day. I thought it might be especially interesting to see if your opinions diverged. First of all, lots of kudos to all of you; you make my walks to work much more entertaining than they would otherwise be. And now on to my question: What is with the flag? I was outside the other day, looking up at the flag near my place of employ, and started to wonder about the import people put upon that piece of cloth. Up until that point, I never really questioned it; it was an important symbol, worthy of our reverence. Then, my skeptical brain kicked me in the butt. So what is it in our brains that causes us to basically worship some fabric and dye? And, more importantly, is it only Americans? Or are other countries/cultures the same way? Thanks for your time! Roguely and Vibrophoneally yours, Jason Smith Columbus, OH
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science The current world speed record for a bicycle is 268.831 kilometers per hour (167 mph). http://www.fredrompelberg.com/en/html/algemeen/fredrompelberg/record.asp
- Item #2 Science While greater than 90% of neurologically typical people are right-handed, only about 45% of people with autism are right handed. http://www.springerlink.com/content/n16680560k117000/fulltext.pdf
- Item #3 Fiction Venus is the only planet in the solar system to orbit the sun in retrograde direction - clockwise when seen from 'above'. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Venus
- Item #4 Science Identical twins do not have identical DNA. http://www.scientificamerican.com/article.cfm?id=identical-twins-genes-are-not-identical
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'Science has a simple faith, which transcends utility. Nearly all men of science, all men of learning for that matter, and men of simple ways too, have it in some form and in some degree. It is the faith that it is the privilege of man to learn to understand, and that this is his mission. If we abandon that mission under stress we shall abandon it forever, for stress will not cease. Knowledge for the sake of understanding, not merely to prevail, that is the essence of our being. None can define its limits, or set its ultimate boundaries.' --Vannevar Bush