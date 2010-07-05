Podcast #261 - July 10th, 2010
Live Recording from TAM8
News Items: Roswell Remembered, Nuclear Explosion in Space, Pepsigate, Energy Vampires, Gravitons and Black Holes, Obesity and Inactivity, Climategate Update, Planck Image of the Universe
Live Q&A: NESS Activities, Do Skeptics Ever Win?, Positive Attitude and Healing, Science of Love, SGU Editing, Art in Skepticism, True Believer Interviews, Live Million Dollar Challenge
Science or Fiction
News Items: Roswell Remembered, Nuclear Explosion in Space, Pepsigate, Energy Vampires, Gravitons and Black Holes, Obesity and Inactivity, Climategate Update, Planck Image of the Universe
Live Q&A: NESS Activities, Do Skeptics Ever Win?, Positive Attitude and Healing, Science of Love, SGU Editing, Art in Skepticism, True Believer Interviews, Live Million Dollar Challenge
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
News Items
- Roswell Remembered Anniversary of the Roswell incident
- Nuclear Explosion in Space http://www.npr.org/templates/story/story.php?storyId=128170775
- Pepsigate http://trueslant.com/daviddisalvo/2010/07/08/pepsigate-rocks-the-science-blogging-world/
- Energy Vampires http://www.hayhouseradio.com/show_details.php?show_id=148&episode_type=6046
- Gravitons and BlackHoles Listener Question
- Inactivity and Obesity http://www.physorg.com/news197726539.html
- Climategate Follow Up http://www.cnn.com/2010/WORLD/europe/07/07/climategate.email.review/index.html
- Planck Image of the Universe http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/badastronomy/2010/07/05/the-sky-according-to-planck/
Live Q&A
- Live Q&A Questions Question #1: NESS Activities Question #2: Do Skeptics Ever Win? Question #3: Positive Attitude and Healing Question #4: Science of Love Question #5: SGU Editing Question #6: Art in Skepticism Question #7: True Believer Interviews Question #8: Live Million Dollar Challenge
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Physicists have recently measured the radius of a proton and found it to be 4% less than previously predicted by the theory of quantum electrodynamics. http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2010/07/100707-science-proton-smaller-standard-model-quantum-physics/
- Item #2 Science Biologists have discovered a new mechanism of evolutionary adaptation that does not involve genetic change. http://www.wired.com/wiredscience/2010/07/protective-endosymbiosis-fruit-flies/
- Item #3 Fiction A new study finds, contrary to common stereotype, school yard bullies tend to be overachievers. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2010/07/100708160937.htm
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week “Even if the open windows of science at first make us shiver after the cozy indoor warmth of traditional humanizing myths, in the end the fresh air brings vigor, and the great spaces have a splendor of their own.” ~Bertrand Russell, What I Believe, 1925