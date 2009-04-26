Podcast #262 - July 21st, 2010
Interview with Randi & Banachek
News Items: Report from TAM8, Monster Star, Anti-Vax in Oz, Kabbalah Bracelet, Monkey Fossil, Monkeys in the Pants, Libel Tourism Bill
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
News Items
- Report from TAM8 http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=2104
- Monster Star http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-10707416
- Anti-Vax in Oz http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/badastronomy/2009/04/26/the-australian-antivax-movement-takes-its-toll/k in the Show Notes
- Kabbalah Bracelet http://www.nydailynews.com/ny_local/2010/07/15/2010-07-15_govs_strung_out_wary_of_evil_forces_and_gopers_paterson_gives_kabbalah_charm_a_s.html
- Monkey Fossil http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science+environment-10633640
- More Monkeys in my Pants http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-latin-america-10692772
- Libel Tourism Bill http://www.google.com/hostednews/afp/article/ALeqM5jEPZqtdlJ7-6D-TH2QM2UGZ-xNtg
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Lemming
Interview
- Interview with James Randi and Banachek Recorded at TAM8 - Randi and Banachek discuss their adventures together.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Physicists have demonstrated the existence of a fourth property of electrons, the predicted electrical dipole moment. http://www.nanowerk.com/news/newsid=17261.php
- Item #2 Science Researchers have discovered a method of using video game processors to improve CT scans, reducing the resulting radiation dose by greater than a factor of 10. http://www.physorg.com/news198934846.html
- Item #3 Science Researchers find that a foreign accent reduces a person's perceived credibility. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2010/07/100719164002.htm
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'I think Bigfoot is blurry, that's the problem. It's not the photographer's fault. Bigfoot is blurry. And that's extra scary to me, because there's a large, out-of-focus monster roaming the countryside. Run. He's fuzzy. Get outta here!' - Mitch Hedberg was an American stand-up comedian sent in by Mitchell Haug