Podcast #262 - July 21st, 2010

Main Image for Episode 262
Interview with Randi & Banachek
News Items: Report from TAM8, Monster Star, Anti-Vax in Oz, Kabbalah Bracelet, Monkey Fossil, Monkeys in the Pants, Libel Tourism Bill
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction

News Items

  • Report from TAM8 http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=2104
  • Monster Star http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-10707416
  • Anti-Vax in Oz http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/badastronomy/2009/04/26/the-australian-antivax-movement-takes-its-toll/
  • Kabbalah Bracelet http://www.nydailynews.com/ny_local/2010/07/15/2010-07-15_govs_strung_out_wary_of_evil_forces_and_gopers_paterson_gives_kabbalah_charm_a_s.html
  • Monkey Fossil http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science+environment-10633640
  • More Monkeys in my Pants http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-latin-america-10692772
  • Libel Tourism Bill http://www.google.com/hostednews/afp/article/ALeqM5jEPZqtdlJ7-6D-TH2QM2UGZ-xNtg

Who's That Noisy

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Lemming

Interview

  • Interview with James Randi and Banachek Recorded at TAM8 - Randi and Banachek discuss their adventures together.

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 Physicists have demonstrated the existence of a fourth property of electrons, the predicted electrical dipole moment. http://www.nanowerk.com/news/newsid=17261.php
  • Item #2 Researchers have discovered a method of using video game processors to improve CT scans, reducing the resulting radiation dose by greater than a factor of 10. http://www.physorg.com/news198934846.html
  • Item #3 Researchers find that a foreign accent reduces a person's perceived credibility. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2010/07/100719164002.htm

Quote of the Week

  • Quote of the Week 'I think Bigfoot is blurry, that's the problem. It's not the photographer's fault. Bigfoot is blurry. And that's extra scary to me, because there's a large, out-of-focus monster roaming the countryside. Run. He's fuzzy. Get outta here!' - Mitch Hedberg was an American stand-up comedian sent in by Mitchell Haug