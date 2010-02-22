Podcast #263 - July 29th, 2010
Interview with Jim Underdown
News Items: Homeopathy in the UK, Cosmology with no Big Bang, Ghost Ship, Meat and Weight Control
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Biodynamic Farming, Orgel's Laws
Science or Fiction
News Items
- NHS to Keep Homeopathy http://www.telegraph.co.uk/health/healthnews/7910948/Homeopathy-will-not-be-banned-by-NHS-despite-critical-report.html
- Cosmology with no Big Bang http://www.physorg.com/news199591806.html for background: http://www.physorg.com/news89399974.html http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/cosmicvariance/2010/02/22/energy-is-not-conserved/
- Lost Ship Found http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2010/07/28/hms-investigator-ship-los_n_662813.html
- Meat and Weight Control http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/?p=6332
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Bertrand Russel
Your Questions and E-mails
- Question #1 - Biodynamic Farming Maybe I've missed it but I have not heard you mention Biodynamic Agriculture. This seems like it should be prime fodder for the show and I would love to hear your opinion of this growing fad of hocus pocus. William Welch Birmingham
- Question #2 - Orgel's Laws I've recently encountered Orgel's Laws and found them to be very interesting. You've probably already discussed it but if not, I'd like to find out what, if any, difference there is between the Orgel's premises and Occam's Razor. Is Orgel, who/whatever that means, taking the razor a step further? They seem to have a similar flavor but may be more distinct then I perceive. Then again, for all I know Orgel was a traveling minstrel. LtS! Dallin Bastian Crestview, FL
Interview
- Interview with Jim Underdown Jim Underdown is the director of the CFI West
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction New research finds that consuming beverages with low-calorie sweeteners such as stevia or aspartame resulted in greater caloric intake overall due to increased hunger. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/20303371
- Item #2 Science Researchers outline a method for growing mushrooms into packing material. http://www.physorg.com/news199456046.html
- Item #3 Science A new analysis shows that Michaelangelo hid the image of a brainstem and spinal cord in a depiction of god on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. http://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/news/media/releases/brainstem_spinal_cord_images_hidden_in_michelangelos_sistine_chapel_fresco
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'The really good idea is always traceable back quite a long way, often to a not very good idea which sparked off another idea that was only slightly better, which somebody else misunderstood in such a way that they then said something which was really rather interesting.' - John Cleese