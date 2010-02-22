Maybe I've missed it but I have not heard you mention Biodynamic Agriculture. This seems like it should be prime fodder for the show and I would love to hear your opinion of this growing fad of hocus pocus. William Welch Birmingham

Question #2 - Orgel's Laws

I've recently encountered Orgel's Laws and found them to be very interesting. You've probably already discussed it but if not, I'd like to find out what, if any, difference there is between the Orgel's premises and Occam's Razor. Is Orgel, who/whatever that means, taking the razor a step further? They seem to have a similar flavor but may be more distinct then I perceive. Then again, for all I know Orgel was a traveling minstrel. LtS! Dallin Bastian Crestview, FL