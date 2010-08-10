Question #1 - More on Dieting

In Skeptic's Guide 261, you talked about how difficult it is to lose weight and keep it off. You pointed out how less than 5% of people can successfully keep off lost weight for more than a couple of years. And yet you kept talking about how we need to figure out the 'right formula' to let everyone lose weight and keep it off. Please look at that again with your skeptical eyes. I know this sounds scandalous in today's weight-loss and dieting obsessed age, but if 95% of people who try - let me repeat that, 95% OF PEOPLE, which is EVERYONE - are unable to successfully lose weight through any combination of diet, exercise, surgery, or medication -- then doesn't it make more sense to say that losing weight is not a reasonable goal? That obesity is NOT an epidemic* but that some people are naturally thin and some people are naturally fat? *Which it isn't, and nor are there significantly more fat people than there were 20 years ago. As a country we did gain maybe 10 pounds on average, but 10 pounds does not a fat person make and the real issue is that medical establishment lowered the BMI cut-off points (BMI being a useless tool anyway). And you were talking about children! Children should never be on diets or exercise programs beyond 'go out and play'. Never. We don't need another generation growing up obsessed with their weight, especially since - as you plainly stated - it's not something they can change. I like the podcast. But hearing views like that from people I usually respect is disheartening. Anna