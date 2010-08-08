Podcast #265 - August 11th, 2010
Interview with Aubrey de Grey
News Items: Evolving Simulated Intelligence, Proximal Intercessory Prayer, Bermuda Triangle Solved, Booty Enhancement Spell, Censoring Skepticism featuring Interview with Rhys Morgan
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
News Items
- Evolving Simulated Intelligence http://www.telegraph.co.uk/science/evolution/7928804/Computer-simulated-life-forms-evolve-intelligence.html
- Proximal Intercessory Prayer http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=2188
- Bermuda Triangle Solved http://www.neatorama.com/2010/08/08/bermuda-triangle-mystery-solved/
- Booty Enhancement Spell http://cgi.ebay.com/BOOTY-ENHANCEMENT-Spell-Cast-Powerful-Wiccan-Witch-/220496575102#ht_6665wt_1112
- Censoring CAM Skepticism Featuring an interview with Rhys Morgan http://thewelshboyo.wordpress.com/2010/08/10/bleachgate/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week:
Interview
- Interview with Aubrey de Grey http://www.sens.org/ English author and theoretician in the field of gerontology, and the Chief Science Officer of the SENS Foundation.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science French scientists report the first scientific evidence to prove that it is better to serve champagne chilled and to pour it down the side of a tilted glass, rather than straight into a glass. http://www.sciencecodex.com/best_way_to_pour_champagne_down_the_side_wins_first_scientific_test
- Item #2 Science A new study finds that weight-lifting with lighter weights is as or more effective in muscle building as lifting with heavier weights. http://www.plosone.org/article/info%3Adoi%2F10.1371%2Fjournal.pone.0012033
- Item #3 Fiction New research finds that a popular blood thinning drug used to prevent heart attacks actually increases the risk of stroke. http://www.physorg.com/news200581553.html
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'There are, in fact, two things, science and opinion; the former begets knowledge, the latter ignorance.' --Hippocrates