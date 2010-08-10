The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #267 - August 25th, 2010

Main Image for Episode 267
Guest Rogue: Phil Plait
News Items: Phil Plait's Bad Universe, Solar Flares and Radioactive Decay, Competition in Evolution, The Science of Zombies, Kurzweil Responds to Myers, Kaku on UFOs
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction

News Items

  • Phil Plait's Bad Universe http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B3GLjpz5x1k&feature=player_embedded
  • Solar Flares and Radioactive Decay http://news.stanford.edu/news/2010/august/sun-082310.html
  • Competition in Evolution http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2010/08/24/darwin-wrong-evolution_n_692502.html http://rsbl.royalsocietypublishing.org/content/6/4/544.abstract
  • The Science of Zombies http://www.cracked.com/article_18683_7-scientific-reasons-zombie-outbreak-would-fail-quickly_p1.html
  • Kurzweil Responds to Myers http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=2238
  • Kaku and UFOs http://sguforums.com/index.php/topic,30211.0.html

Who's That Noisy

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Dr. Banjo from Futurama

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 Researchers create 'dry water', a powdered form of water with many potential commercial applications. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2010/08/100825174102.htm
  • Item #2 Researchers confirm common belief that spouses do grow more alike over time. http://news.msu.edu/story/8207
  • Item #3 Electricity collected from the air could become the newest alternative energy source. http://www.physorg.com/news201958072.html

Quote of the Week

  • Quote of the Week 'The correspondence between reality and my beliefs comes from reality controlling my beliefs, not the other way around.' -- Eliezer S. Yudkowsky