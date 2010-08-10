Podcast #267 - August 25th, 2010
Guest Rogue: Phil Plait
News Items: Phil Plait's Bad Universe, Solar Flares and Radioactive Decay, Competition in Evolution, The Science of Zombies, Kurzweil Responds to Myers, Kaku on UFOs
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
News Items
- Phil Plait's Bad Universe http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B3GLjpz5x1k&feature=player_embedded
- Solar Flares and Radioactive Decay http://news.stanford.edu/news/2010/august/sun-082310.html
- Competition in Evolution http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2010/08/24/darwin-wrong-evolution_n_692502.html http://rsbl.royalsocietypublishing.org/content/6/4/544.abstract
- The Science of Zombies http://www.cracked.com/article_18683_7-scientific-reasons-zombie-outbreak-would-fail-quickly_p1.html
- Kurzweil Responds to Myers http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=2238
- Kaku and UFOs http://sguforums.com/index.php/topic,30211.0.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Dr. Banjo from Futurama
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Researchers create 'dry water', a powdered form of water with many potential commercial applications. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2010/08/100825174102.htm
- Item #2 Fiction Researchers confirm common belief that spouses do grow more alike over time. http://news.msu.edu/story/8207
- Item #3 Science Electricity collected from the air could become the newest alternative energy source. http://www.physorg.com/news201958072.html
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'The correspondence between reality and my beliefs comes from reality controlling my beliefs, not the other way around.' -- Eliezer S. Yudkowsky