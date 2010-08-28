Podcast #268 - September 1st, 2010
Interview with Donald Prothero
News Items: Thorium Power, Impacts and Extinction, Spontaneous Combustion, Enfield Poltergeist, Ghost Train
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Mitochondrial Eve Follow Up
Science or Fiction
News Items
- Thorium Power http://www.telegraph.co.uk/finance/comment/7970619/Obama-could-kill-fossil-fuels-overnight-with-a-nuclear-dash-for-thorium.html
- Impacts and Extinction http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-11142304 http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=2261
- Spontaneous Combustion http://www.google.com/hostednews/ap/article/ALeqM5jvYsEiekV9rGghiaR3CeWkI7wmFgD9HUR90O0
- Enfield Poltergeist http://www.thisislocallondon.co.uk/news/8361618.Enfield_Poltergeist_case_offers_new_proof_of_paranormal/
- Headline of the week: 'Ghost Train' Hunter Killed by Real Train http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2010/08/28/ghost-train-hunter-killed_n_697929.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Embolisms occurring in plant vasculature
Questions and E-mails
- Question #1 - Mitochondrial Eve Follow Up I want to offer a quick correction about mitochondrial eve as described in episode 266 of the skeptic's guide. Steve described mitochondrial Eve as our most recent female common ancestor. This is not necessarily, and almost certainly isn't, true. Mitochondrial Eve is our most recent female common ancestor along the all-female line, but we could have more recent female common ancestors along other lines. The mother of our most recent male common ancestor, who, because of certain advantages men have over women in creating large numbers of progeny, almost certainly existed much more recently than mitochondrial Eve would be one such more recent female common ancestor. In fact, of all the lines of ancestry we could follow back, the all female line is likely to be among the very longest that we would have to follow to get to a common ancestor. I don't know how likely it is that mitochondrial Eve lived during an evolutionary bottleneck, but it's not clear to me that that should be the case. I know you love these corrections, you can blame my intro to human evolution teacher for this one. Chris Zerhusen
Interview
- Interview with Donald Prothero Donald Prothero teaches Physical and Historical Geology, Sedimentary Geology, and Paleontology. His specialties are mammalian paleontology and magnetic stratigraphy of the Cenozoic. His current research focuses on the dating of the climatic changes that occurred between 30 and 40 million years ago, using the technique of magnetic stratigraphy.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Physicists have proposed the first experiment that could test string theory. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2010/09/100901091938.htm
- Item #2 Science A researcher finds that air travel in developed nations is 13 times safer than in third world nations. http://www.informs.org/About-INFORMS/News-Room/Press-Releases/Air-Safety-Barnett-Study
- Item #3 Fiction A new study finds that when a tobacco plant is being eaten by caterpillars it releases toxins that prevent those caterpillars from undergoing metamorphosis. http://www.world-science.net/othernews/100827_tobacco
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'You can learn more from failure than success. In failure you're forced to find out what part did not work. But in success you can believe everything you did was great, when in fact some parts may not have worked at all. Failure forces you to face reality.' - Fred Brooks