Podcast #269 - September 8th, 2010
Interview with Carol Tavris
News Items: Stephen Hawking on God, Magnetic Mom, Organic Strawberries, Burning the Quran, Pyschic Incites Mob
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
News Items
- Stephen Hawking on God http://www.physorg.com/news202663530.html
- Magnetic Mom http://www.aolnews.com/weird-news/article/human-magnet-brenda-allison-attracts-metal-and-plenty-of-attention/19612594?icid=main|main|dl10|sec4_lnk1|168276
- Organic Strawberries http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=2285 http://www.sciencefriday.com/program/archives/201009035
- Burning the Quran http://articles.cnn.com/2010-09-07/us/florida.quran.burning_1_petraeus-islamic-qurans?_s=PM:US
- Psychic Incites Mob http://sanpedrosun.blogspot.com/2010/09/crocodile-sanctuary-in-belize-destroyed.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to Last Week - Science Court
Interview
- Interview with Carol Tavris Author of: Mistakes Were Made, But Not by Me
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Material scientists have used a nano-structuring process to make an aluminum alloy as strong as steel. http://news.ncsu.edu/releases/162mkzhu/
- Item #2 Science Researchers have developed a technique of determining the colors of pigments by listening to the sound they make. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2010/09/100902101627.htm
- Item #3 Fiction New research suggests that fear of death increases superstitious thinking. http://www.k-state.edu/media/newsreleases/sept10/superstition90210.html
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'It is an unfortunate fact that every man who seeks to disseminate knowledge must contend not only against ignorance itself, but against false instruction as well. No sooner do we deem ourselves free from a particularly gross superstition, than we are confronted by some enemy to learning who would set aside all the intellectual progress of years, and plunge us back into the darkness of mediaeval disbelief.' - H.P. Lovecraft