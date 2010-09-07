The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #270 - September 15th, 2010

Interview with Ben Radford, Joe Nickell, and Karen Stollznow
News Items: Modern Geocentrism, Irish Minister of Science Scandal, Robot Skin, No Link between Thimerosal and Autism, Canadian Government Muzzles Scientists, Crop Circle Sting
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction

News Items

  • Modern Geocentrism http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/badastronomy/2010/09/14/geocentrism-seriously/
  • Irish Minister of Science Backs Pseudoscience http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=2313
  • Robot Skin http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-11265415
  • No Link between Thimerosal and Autism http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=2294
  • Canadian Government Muzzles Scientists http://www.vancouversun.com/news/Tightened+muzzle+scientists+Orwellian/3515345/story.html
  • Crop Circle Sting http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ocf5mc69W-c&feature=player_embedded

Who's That Noisy

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: laughing hyenas

Interview

  • Interview with Ben Radford, Joe Nickell and Karen Stollznow http://www.csicop.org/author/benradford http://www.joenickell.com/ParanormalInvestigator/paranormalinvestigator1.html http://skepbitch.wordpress.com/about/

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 After studying material, self-testing is more effective at enhancing learning than repeated studying. http://memory.psych.purdue.edu/downloads/2006_Roediger_Karpicke_PsychSci.pdf
  • Item #2 It is best to study in a consistent and uncluttered environment. http://www.nytimes.com/2010/09/07/health/views/07mind.html?pagewanted=1&_r=3&emc=eta1
  • Item #3 A recent review concludes that there is no evidence to support the notion that different people benefit from different learning styles, such as visual vs auditory. http://psi.sagepub.com/content/9/3/105.abstract
  • Item #4 It is better to study a topic spaced out and mixed with other topics, than all at once. http://uweb.rc.usf.edu/~drohrer/pdfs/Taylor&Rohrer2010ACP.pdf

Quote of the Week

  • Quote of the Week Before we work on artificial intelligence why don't we do something about natural stupidity? -- Steve Polyak