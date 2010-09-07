Item #1 Science Science After studying material, self-testing is more effective at enhancing learning than repeated studying. http://memory.psych.purdue.edu/downloads/2006_Roediger_Karpicke_PsychSci.pdf

Item #2 Fiction Fiction It is best to study in a consistent and uncluttered environment. http://www.nytimes.com/2010/09/07/health/views/07mind.html?pagewanted=1&_r=3&emc=eta1

Item #3 Science Science A recent review concludes that there is no evidence to support the notion that different people benefit from different learning styles, such as visual vs auditory. http://psi.sagepub.com/content/9/3/105.abstract