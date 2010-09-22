The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #271 - September 22nd, 2010

Interview with Simon Singh
News Items: Losing Your Religion, The Man Who Fell to Earth, Dirty Electricity, Origins of Moons, Halfalogue
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction

News Items

  • Losing Your Religion http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=2294 http://live.psu.edu/story/48624/rss30
  • The Man Who Fell to Earth http://www.msnbc.msn.com/id/39211874/ns/us_news-weird_news/
  • Dirty Electricity http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/?p=6897
  • Origins of Moons http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-11378762
  • Halfalogue http://www.psychologicalscience.org/index.php/news/releases/halfalogue-overheard-cell-phone-conversations-are-not-only-annoying-but-reduce-our-attention.html

Who's That Noisy

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Mount St. Helens erupting

Interview

  • Interview with Simon Singh http://www.simonsingh.net/

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 An engineer recently became the first person to achieve sustained human-powered flight with an ornithopter. http://www.physorg.com/news204386550.html
  • Item #2 A new study indicates that commonly used sunless tanning products directly increase the risk of developing basal cell carcinoma. http://www.physorg.com/news204221525.html
  • Item #3 Recent satellite images demonstrate Mercury's long gaseous comet-like tail. http://www.physorg.com/news204362442.html

Quote of the Week

  • Quote of the Week The difference between genius and stupidity is that genius has its limits. - Albert Einstein