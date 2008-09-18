Single Cause Fallacy

There's a type of logical fallacy often used by magicians, creationists, televangelists, and others in the business of deception, that doesn't seem to fit cleanly in any of the named categories. I was hoping to suggest a name for what I consider a category unto itself. The logical error I'm talking about is what I call the 'Single Cause' fallacy. We've all found ourselves arguing with a creationist and, after thoroughly trouncing one of their claims, we're told that our explanation can't be right, because it doesn't explain something else. Their intent is to make us look like we're waffling when we're forced to say 'No, that was caused by a different mechanism.' After several rounds of this, it's easy to make it look like we're the ones pulling explanations out of our collective asses, rather than having one coherent theory (or dogma) that explains everything. Magicians love this tendency. As soon as they've shown that there are no wires attached to their levitating assistant, they know they're free to use all the wires they want for the rest of the act. The audience will assume that there is only one trick being used at a time, and ignore evidence to the contrary. I know that this contains elements of the false dichotomy and the non-sequitur, and maybe bits and pieces of others. Still, I think this fallacy is common enough, and so attractive to purveyors of nonsense, that it deserves a name of its own. So what do you say: do we launch a new meme in the skeptical community? Jim Guibault (pronounced Gee-bo, hard 'G') Algonquin, IL