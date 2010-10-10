Question #2 - Science Education

I really enjoy the show. I've been listening for about a year as well as going back and listening to all the old shows. (A part of me dreads the day, soon to come, when I 'catch up' and will have to wait until Saturday for my SGU fix.) In your most recent episode you discussed poor science education in the US. I have a daughter in the second grade and want to make sure she has a good knowledge of math and science that will serve her well whether she grows up to become a scientist or follows her current ambition to be 'an artist who lives in a castle.' I try to point out cool (in my opinion) facts about the way the world works. The other night, we turned off all the lights and used a flashlight and a globe to show how the Earth's tilt causes months of darkness at the North Pole followed by it being the 'land of the midnight sun.' You mentioned that you had essentially taken over your daughters' science education. Can you give more specific information? How structured are your teaching efforts with your kids? Do you simply use fun activities like my globe example? Do you have textbooks at home that you actively teach from? (Something this structured would, I think, be doomed to failure with many kids, including my daughter.) Can you point me to some of the resources you use? Thanks to you and the Rogues. Keep up the great work. Chuck Patterson Easton, PA