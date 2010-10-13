Podcast #274 - October 13th, 2010
Interview with Ben Goldacre
News Items: Dark Matter Strangeness, Vaccine Case in Supreme Court, Gliese 581g Follow Up
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Magic Burgers
Science or Fiction
News Items
- Dark Matter Strangeness http://physicsworld.com/cws/article/news/43970
- Supreme Court Vaccine Case http://theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=2387
- Gliese 581g Follow up http://news.sciencemag.org/sciencenow/2010/10/recently-discovered-habitable-world.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: the first purported recording of a human voice
Questions and E-mails
- Question #1 - Magic Burgers I thought you might be able to shed some light on the seemingly magical properties of McDonald's food. In the movie Super Size Me, and this article from the Daily Mail: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1319562/McDonalds-Happy-Meal-bought-Sally-Davies-shows-sign-mould-6-months.html It seems that McDonald's burgers and fries will not decay if left out, and for some reason that's a bad thing. I don't know if the fact that food should decay is a false premise, but I thought this might make an interesting quick topic if you haven't already discussed it. Thanks for the great podcast year after year! -Andy Paulo Glastonbury, CT
Interview
- Interview with Ben Goldacre www.badscience.net
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Researchers find that feeling in love is as effective in pain relief as narcotic medications. http://www.physorg.com/news/2010-10-pain-brain.html
- Item #2 Science A new study finds that whale feces contributes more nitrogen to fish ecosystems that all rivers combined. http://www.uvm.edu/~uvmpr/?Page=News&storyID=17125
- Item #3 Science Astronomers have discovered the largest galaxy supercluster ever - with hundreds of galaxies and with a mass of around 800 trillion solar masses. http://www.cfa.harvard.edu/news/2010/pr201020.html
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'An education isn't how much you have committed to memory, or even how much you know. It's being able to differentiate between what you do know and what you don't.' - Anatole France