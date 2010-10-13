Question #1 - Magic Burgers

I thought you might be able to shed some light on the seemingly magical properties of McDonald's food. In the movie Super Size Me, and this article from the Daily Mail: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1319562/McDonalds-Happy-Meal-bought-Sally-Davies-shows-sign-mould-6-months.html It seems that McDonald's burgers and fries will not decay if left out, and for some reason that's a bad thing. I don't know if the fact that food should decay is a false premise, but I thought this might make an interesting quick topic if you haven't already discussed it. Thanks for the great podcast year after year! -Andy Paulo Glastonbury, CT